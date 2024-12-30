The Towel Trick That Will Help You Remove Stubborn Muffins From The Pan
Nothing fills a kitchen with good smells and good spirits quicker than a pan of freshly baked goods, including muffins. With so many sweet and savory flavor options, muffins are a tasty, comforting food that can be enjoyed on the go or at the breakfast table.
As comforting as muffins are, frustration can set in fast when muffins are stuck inside the pan. This makes it easy for muffins to fall apart while trying to get them out. To get stubborn muffins out of a pan, all it takes is a wet towel. After the muffins have been baked and firmed up for a short time, the pan should be placed on a wet towel for a few minutes.
A muffin pan on a wet towel? Yes, that's correct. This wet towel trick can help cool a still-warm muffin pan, thereby keeping stubborn muffins from sticking to the pan. The towel can also create steam, which is another way to loosen muffins inside a pan. With the cooling and steam working together, the muffins should pop out as intended. Once the muffins have loosened, the pan can be turned over onto a separate dry towel to give them a soft landing as they come out.
Making sure muffins don't stick
Whether making a batch of fresh oatmeal muffins or fruit-filled muffins without sugar (like those favored by Martha Stewart), the easiest way to get stuck muffins out of their pans is to make sure they don't stick at all. The simplest way to do that is to grease a muffin pan, using a bit of melted butter and a brush to lightly coat each cup. Butter can be an effective greasing agent, but muffin liners can also be used as can parchment paper or cooking spray. It's important to note that non-stick pans and silicone pans usually require some kind of grease, so greasing any kind of muffin pan is recommended.
Muffins stuck in a pan after baking are sometimes as such because they've been overbaked, so keeping to cooking times is important. But, should muffins get stuck in a pan, the towel trick can get them out as well as a butter knife to loosen the edges. With a little patience and careful maneuvering, even the most stubborn batch of muffins can be saved and enjoyed.