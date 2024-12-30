The Towel Trick That Will Help You Remove Stubborn Muffins From The Pan

Nothing fills a kitchen with good smells and good spirits quicker than a pan of freshly baked goods, including muffins. With so many sweet and savory flavor options, muffins are a tasty, comforting food that can be enjoyed on the go or at the breakfast table.

As comforting as muffins are, frustration can set in fast when muffins are stuck inside the pan. This makes it easy for muffins to fall apart while trying to get them out. To get stubborn muffins out of a pan, all it takes is a wet towel. After the muffins have been baked and firmed up for a short time, the pan should be placed on a wet towel for a few minutes.

A muffin pan on a wet towel? Yes, that's correct. This wet towel trick can help cool a still-warm muffin pan, thereby keeping stubborn muffins from sticking to the pan. The towel can also create steam, which is another way to loosen muffins inside a pan. With the cooling and steam working together, the muffins should pop out as intended. Once the muffins have loosened, the pan can be turned over onto a separate dry towel to give them a soft landing as they come out.

