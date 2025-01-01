The Crispy Meat You Should Be Adding To Canned Pie Filling

Canned pie filling is a useful, but divisive, ingredient. Rather than having to peel, chop, and prepare your favorite fruit for your pie, all you need to do is pick up a can of the pre-made pie filling from your local grocery store, flop it into your prepared flaky pie crust, and voilà — you have a pie fit for any table.

But, as wonderful and utilitarian as canned pie filling can be, it may be lacking in the texture and flavor department. The next time you need to upgrade your canned pie filling, consider chopping up some crispy bacon and stirring it in before you set it in your pie shell. Bacon is not only a very salty protein, but it also bursts with umami flavors that can tamper down an excessively cloying canned pie filling. It's important to only use fully cooked bacon for your pie filling, as your bacon strips will not fully cook under the layers of pie crust and filling.