The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Ribs

BBQ ribs are an American favorite, with each barbecue region offering their own particular style. Whether they're saucy or dry, a plate of ribs is a heavy meat dish we usually accompany with a refreshing, unpretentious lager. Wine is not a beverage you'll find on the menu at most smokehouses, but wine lovers can still enjoy a glass with ribs. In an exchange with Tasting Table, Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants, shared the best wine to pair with ribs as well as wines to avoid.

"A low-tannin, concentrated red is best with BBQ ribs," said Racine. "The sweet, sticky BBQ sauce is mostly what we are pairing with. We want fruit in the wine for that tangy sauce, and something concentrated for the richness of the rib and bold flavors of the sauce. Avoid tannins as that hidden sweetness of the sauce can clash with the tannins. Think Grenache-based blends, Zinfandel, and Shiraz."

Grenache refers to a wine grape native to Spain and now one of the most popularly grown worldwide. Characterized by moderate acidity and low tannins, it's often blended into major red wine varieties like Zinfandel and Shiraz. They are both full-bodied and have tasting notes of berries and stone fruits. Thanks to these qualities, combined with the wines' heavy mouthfeel, they stand up to and complement a red meat like ribs.

