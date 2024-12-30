The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Ribs
BBQ ribs are an American favorite, with each barbecue region offering their own particular style. Whether they're saucy or dry, a plate of ribs is a heavy meat dish we usually accompany with a refreshing, unpretentious lager. Wine is not a beverage you'll find on the menu at most smokehouses, but wine lovers can still enjoy a glass with ribs. In an exchange with Tasting Table, Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants, shared the best wine to pair with ribs as well as wines to avoid.
"A low-tannin, concentrated red is best with BBQ ribs," said Racine. "The sweet, sticky BBQ sauce is mostly what we are pairing with. We want fruit in the wine for that tangy sauce, and something concentrated for the richness of the rib and bold flavors of the sauce. Avoid tannins as that hidden sweetness of the sauce can clash with the tannins. Think Grenache-based blends, Zinfandel, and Shiraz."
Grenache refers to a wine grape native to Spain and now one of the most popularly grown worldwide. Characterized by moderate acidity and low tannins, it's often blended into major red wine varieties like Zinfandel and Shiraz. They are both full-bodied and have tasting notes of berries and stone fruits. Thanks to these qualities, combined with the wines' heavy mouthfeel, they stand up to and complement a red meat like ribs.
Ribs, wine, and wine cocktails
Popular pairings for a fruity, jammy and smoky Zinfandel are spiced grilled meats while heavy red meats are the recommended pairing to temper the dry, bold flavors of Shiraz. Whether you're having pork or beef, ribs are an ideal pairing for both types of wine. The sauce you use to baste your ribs can further influence the wine pairing you choose. For example, this sweet, spicy, and smoky raspberry chipotle ribs recipe will bring out the raspberry, cherry, and black pepper notes characteristic of Zinfandel. A tangy Heinz ketchup-forward glaze with apple cider vinegar for these baked and grilled baby back pork ribs will pair well with a Shiraz.
If you're looking for a more refreshing drink pairing for your ribs, you can turn Zinfandels and Shiraz into a wine cocktail. Blend a rich, full-bodied Shiraz with the same proportion of Coca-Cola to make a Spanish Kalimoxto. A heavy rib meal will certainly help you soak up the extra alcohol in a bourbon sour topped off with a pour of Zinfandel. Finally, you can make a sangria full of berries and plums to play up the fruity notes in Racine's two different wine pairing recommendations.