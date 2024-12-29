Make Crab Dip Taste Like A Classic Takeout Appetizer With A Few Easy Additions

Crab has a sweet and briny flavor and a delicate yet chewy meat that needs little more than a melted butter dipping sauce. However, you can make crab meat more plentiful for the price by incorporating its meat into a creamy, cheesy crab dip. Most crab dip recipes have a cream cheese and mayo base and a blend of spicy and aromatic seasonings like cayenne, paprika, and Old Bay seasoning. However, cream cheese and crab are a famous duo for Asian-inspired dishes as well. One of the most iconic crab and cream cheese dishes you've probably seen in the appetizer section of your favorite Chinese American restaurant is crab rangoon.

In her recipe for cheesy crab rangoon dip, Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn artfully transforms crab dip into a deconstructed crab rangoon with the help of wonton wrappers, sesame oil, and soy sauce. Cream cheese, cheddar, and sour cream bring a trifecta of tangy, creamy, and sharp dairy flavors, but the nuttiness of the sesame oil and funky saltiness of the soy sauce are two Asian staples that cut through the dairy richness. They also complement the oceanic and briney flavors in the lump crab.

Wonton wrappers like these are just as easy to bake into crunchy chips for dipping as they are to fold around a crab rangoon filling. You could even take a shortcut by using store-bought fried wonton strips like these from Whole Foods 365 brand or these wonton chips by Kravy Foods.

