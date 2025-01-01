The Frozen Food You Need To Start Grating For A Quick Dessert

If you're daunted by an involved baking project or a finicky mousse, you only need one frozen ingredient to grate into a bowl for a quick, refreshing, and guilt-free dessert. Frozen fruit is a one-stop-shop for your own, homemade shaved ice dessert. Not only does frozen fruit come in many varieties, but they are all rock-hard ice substitutes that you don't need a machine to shave.

Simply take your favorite frozen fruit or fruit medley to a microplane like this one from Amazon to get those delicate icy flakes bursting with flavor and sweetness. While shaved ice needs a sweet syrup to infuse it with flavor, the fruit itself acts as both the texture and flavor agent. Microplanes will get you the thinnest shave, but you can also use the smallest grate on a box grater. Of course, you can also add fruit to a food processor or blender as you would to make a smoothie and simply blitz or pulse a few times to break the frozen fruit down into a crushed ice-like texture.

If you're willing to open your pantry along with your freezer, you can make a more elaborate dessert by combining frozen fruit with other canned and bottled staples. Think Carnation-sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips, nut butters, Nutella, yogurt, and anything off this list of our favorite flavored fruit syrups!

