The Classic Dessert President Calvin Coolidge Liked To Spike With Pork

Calvin Coolidge, the 30th President of the United States, was known for his quiet demeanor and dry sense of humor, famously earning the moniker "Silent Cal." He was also known for his eccentricities, such as having a pet raccoon, which was originally supposed to be part of Thanksgiving dinner. He also liked to give his apple pie a savory upgrade by adding pieces of salt pork.

Beyond being a man of few words, Coolidge enjoyed life's simple pleasures, including a piece of good old American apple pie. It's quite possible Coolidge enjoyed it frequently as a New Englander due to the plentiful apples in the region. In addition to being a classic dessert featured at White House dinners, the pie can also be seen as a symbol of Coolidge's upbringing where hard work eventually led him to the presidency. But what's the deal with the salt pork in his apple pie recipe?

This salty pork cut comes from pork belly like bacon but is usually not smoked and is saltier than bacon because it is cured longer. Salt pork adds a soft, velvety texture when cooked, which blends in with the warm apples and spices when cooked in a pie. It should be noted that Coolidge's preferred recipe calls for 10 tiny pieces of salt pork, so it's likely he wanted the salt pork flavor to compliment the apples rather than overpower them.

