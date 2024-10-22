The Major Recipe Change Costco Made To Its Iconic Apple Pie

If you strike out unlucky at Costco, don't worry. Luckily, there are other pie options available at this budget-friendly chain. Look out for the cherry pie when browsing the aisles of your nearest store; this seasonal item contains no animal products and is suitable for vegan consumption.

Alternatively, get baking; learning how to make vegan pies is easy and there are plenty of sneaky tips and tricks for the vegan baker. When baking vegan-friendly crusts, always eliminate butter and, instead, use vegetable or olive oil. If you'd usually add a baking glaze, look for milk alternatives like soy to retain that golden kick. And, equipment-wise, purchase a suitable tin or environmentally-conscious alternative like the If You Care FSC Certified Paper Cake and Pie Baking Pans. Always clarify if someone has chosen veganism purely from an ethical standpoint or if they additionally struggle with allergies. It's important to know whether cross-contamination is an issue when using your usual baking utensils.

Not feeling confident enough to tackle a pie from scratch? Buy a vegan-friendly crust and concentrate on the filling. Vegan crust brands include Wholly Wholesome, MI-DEL, and Jus-Rol. Be wary of absent-mindedly adding chocolate or accidentally piling on whipped cream. Some habits are tricky to break! But, rest assured, if it all goes wrong, Target and Walmart stock plenty of readymade vegan apple pies and Amazon sells them as well, including Natural Decadence's Vegan Dutch Apple Pie.