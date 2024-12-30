5 Canned Beans To Keep On Hand For Your Dense Bean Salads

Finding easy dinner entrées that just as good for lunch as they are for dinner may be difficult — and it can be even more troubling if you're someone who adheres to a vegan or vegetarian diet. Meatloaf and beef chili may be out of the cards, but luckily, TikTok's newest trending food concept, the dense bean salad, is at your service.

While the word "dense" might be a bit of a turnoff to you, it really shouldn't be. This dish is as simple to bring together as it is light. It's comprised of a medley of different beans, veggies, sometimes (but not always) meat, and a dressing. The bean salad can be made at the start of the week and left to meld in the fridge so the flavors can build on one another. The exact ingredients you use are totally up to you, but all of the recipes swirling out there on the internet are made with one common ingredient: beans.

Although you can use dried beans that have been adequately cooked and prepared, the easier way to whip up a bean salad would be to use the canned variety, which just needs to be drained, rinsed, and added to a salad. Here are some of the best types of canned beans to have on hand when the craving for a dense bean salad strikes.

