The Worst Tequila Brand You Can Find At Any Liquor Store
When it comes to tequila, the variety can be overwhelming, and some bottles stand out for all the wrong reasons. To determine which brands truly rise to the occasion — and which fall short — Tasting Table tasted and ranked 27 popular tequilas, with no brand names revealed until after the scoring process was complete. Each tequila was rated on three key factors using a 0 to 10 scale: aroma, taste, and appearance. So, which tequila landed at the bottom? Cutwater Tequila Blanco.
Despite having won numerous awards and garnered a solid reputation in the spirits world, this tequila didn't quite hit the mark. While it presented an initial aroma that was somewhat floral and earthy, the finish ultimately fell flat. The overwhelming burn from the start dominated any other flavors, making it difficult to appreciate the underlying herbal and vegetal notes that emerged after a few sips. The texture was soft and creamy, but the fiery finish left a lingering aftertaste. Despite a fine appearance, the imbalance and harsh alcohol burn made Cutwater Tequila Blanco the worst tequila brand you can find at the store.
What makes a good tequila?
Blind tasting 27 blanco tequilas revealed more than just the best and worst brands; it uncovered a few essential lessons for navigating the tequila aisle. First off, price isn't always a reliable indicator of quality. Some high-end bottles, like Don Julio and Patrón El Cielo, didn't make the cut, while more affordable options — such as Camarena — performed surprisingly well. This serves as a reminder that the best tequila is the one that tastes and smells right for you, regardless of price tag or packaging.
When tasting, aroma plays a huge role in shaping our perception of flavors. The tequilas we sampled with fresh, citrusy, or mildly spicy aromas generally provided a more pleasant tasting experience. Conversely, those with sharp, chemical notes, like Cutwater Tequila Blanco, had a tougher time winning over our palates. Experts stress the importance of smelling the tequila before tasting it, as it offers insight into its complexity and flavor spectrum.
Tequila is much more than a premium celebratory drink — it's deeply connected to the regions of Mexico where it's grown. Agave from the highlands of Jalisco tends to produce sweeter, fruitier notes, while lowland agave brings earthy, robust flavors. These regional differences are a result of the unique terroirs of each area, affecting everything from the soil to the climate.