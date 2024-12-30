The Worst Tequila Brand You Can Find At Any Liquor Store

Blind tasting 27 blanco tequilas revealed more than just the best and worst brands; it uncovered a few essential lessons for navigating the tequila aisle. First off, price isn't always a reliable indicator of quality. Some high-end bottles, like Don Julio and Patrón El Cielo, didn't make the cut, while more affordable options — such as Camarena — performed surprisingly well. This serves as a reminder that the best tequila is the one that tastes and smells right for you, regardless of price tag or packaging.

Advertisement

When tasting, aroma plays a huge role in shaping our perception of flavors. The tequilas we sampled with fresh, citrusy, or mildly spicy aromas generally provided a more pleasant tasting experience. Conversely, those with sharp, chemical notes, like Cutwater Tequila Blanco, had a tougher time winning over our palates. Experts stress the importance of smelling the tequila before tasting it, as it offers insight into its complexity and flavor spectrum.

Tequila is much more than a premium celebratory drink — it's deeply connected to the regions of Mexico where it's grown. Agave from the highlands of Jalisco tends to produce sweeter, fruitier notes, while lowland agave brings earthy, robust flavors. These regional differences are a result of the unique terroirs of each area, affecting everything from the soil to the climate.

Advertisement