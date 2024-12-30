The Classic Cocktail That Actually Makes The Perfect Marinade For Chicken

It is common practice to include some form of alcohol — whether it's wine, beer, or spirits — when making a marinade, and there are a few reasons why you should do it. Aside from adding flavor and aroma, alcohol softens the meat, releasing its natural flavors and adding moisture to the meat from within. Of course, your choice of alcohol will have a big impact on flavoring your final product. So what if we told you that you can make the best marinade for chicken with the same ingredients as one of the world's most popular cocktails? We're talking about the classic margarita.

Tequila, lime, orange, salt, sugar — all the key elements of a margarita can be combined to make a perfectly delicious marinade. Aside from helping tenderize, the agave-based spirit imparts a lovely flavor, especially when using a reposado tequila which will have a bolder, woodsy flavor that would be especially great when grilling the chicken. Fresh lime adds zingy acidity, and orange — whether fresh or in Cointreau form — balances it out. Salt and a hint of sweetness via sugar, agave syrup, or the orange liqueur, ties it all together brilliantly.

Here's a cool idea: Next time you make a batch of margaritas, make it double. Pour one batch into your salt-rimmed glasses, add a glug of olive oil and a pinch of salt to the rest, and use it as the marinade for your chicken. You have an instant drink and food pairing to wow your friends.

