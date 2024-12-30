The Classic Cocktail That Actually Makes The Perfect Marinade For Chicken
It is common practice to include some form of alcohol — whether it's wine, beer, or spirits — when making a marinade, and there are a few reasons why you should do it. Aside from adding flavor and aroma, alcohol softens the meat, releasing its natural flavors and adding moisture to the meat from within. Of course, your choice of alcohol will have a big impact on flavoring your final product. So what if we told you that you can make the best marinade for chicken with the same ingredients as one of the world's most popular cocktails? We're talking about the classic margarita.
Tequila, lime, orange, salt, sugar — all the key elements of a margarita can be combined to make a perfectly delicious marinade. Aside from helping tenderize, the agave-based spirit imparts a lovely flavor, especially when using a reposado tequila which will have a bolder, woodsy flavor that would be especially great when grilling the chicken. Fresh lime adds zingy acidity, and orange — whether fresh or in Cointreau form — balances it out. Salt and a hint of sweetness via sugar, agave syrup, or the orange liqueur, ties it all together brilliantly.
Here's a cool idea: Next time you make a batch of margaritas, make it double. Pour one batch into your salt-rimmed glasses, add a glug of olive oil and a pinch of salt to the rest, and use it as the marinade for your chicken. You have an instant drink and food pairing to wow your friends.
Tips to cook and serve the best margarita marinated chicken
Tips and tricks to enhance your margarita also work for your marinade, such as adding the zest of the lime — and orange, if using fresh — and choosing the right tequila for the job. You can also add fresh serranos or jalapeños for a spicy margarita take.
When using tequila in a marinade, keep in mind that alcohol tenderizes the meat because it breaks down the collagen, which keeps the meat together. The collagen also breaks down with heat, so the longer you cook the meat, the more tender it becomes. Your margarita marinade also includes acid from the lime as well as salt, both of which contribute to softening the meat faster — think about how ceviche works. If you marinate the chicken for too long, the marinade will start chemically "cooking" it. Therefore, you don't need to marinate for 24 hours; it's best to marinate for at least an hour but no more than four.
If you marinate whole bone-in, skin-on pieces, grilling the chicken is an excellent option. But roasting in the oven will render a super tender and flavorful dish, and you can turn the drippings into a delicious sauce to pour over. Serve with a side of garlicky mashed potatoes or Mexican-style rice. Boneless breasts or thighs can be grilled or pan-fried and served like fajitas, sliced in hot flour or corn tortillas. Use this tequila lime grilled chicken recipe as a guide and try this idea next time you host.