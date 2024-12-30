2 Additions You Need For The Richest Bowl Of Pasta E Fagioli

A classic pasta e fagioli relies on a flavorful base of mirepoix — chopped onion, celery, and carrots — sauteed in olive oil. The broth is flavored with tomato paste and fresh rosemary and sage — herbs that conjure the flavors of winter. While this might sound like the start of a recipe for minestrone, there are important differences between the two classic Italian soups. The main one is the kind of beans that go in each. While a minestrone is a bit more flexible, to make pasta e fagioli, you absolutely must use white beans. Cannellini is traditional but, in a pinch, white navy beans can also do the trick.

On that note, there's another add-in that Cutuolo recommends when making pasta e fagioli to enhance the broth, which is to add the water in which you cook the beans. As they cook, the beans will release some starch into the water, which will make a more flavorful, thicker broth. In a pinch, you can add cannellini beans from a can, but your broth won't be as rich. So, here's where the pork skin in your broth comes to the rescue!

For the pasta, the small tube-shaped ditalini is traditional, but any small pasta shape that will stay whole and toothsome will be fine. For a final touch that will add extra creaminess and a hint of umami, use freshly grated pecorino or parmesan cheese, and include some of the cheese rinds in the broth to finish the soup.

