Pasta E Fagioli Vs Minestrone Soup: The Difference Explained

Pasta e fagioli translates to pasta and beans, and that's exactly what you should expect. The dish consists mainly of small pasta such as ditalini and borlotti or cannelloni beans, and starting with canned bean soup is an effective shortcut. Onion and garlic, are added for flavor. Other vegetables, like carrot or celery, are optional, but if used, they're chopped finely as to dissolve into the soup. A small amount of tomato paste can be added to kick off the broth, which is finished with sage or rosemary.

The soup is an example of Italy's cucina povera, or cooking of the poor — dishes that were created out of need using the cheapest ingredients to create filling food. As with most of this cuisine, the origins are hard to trace, but we know that the ancient Romans prepared a version of the soup made with black eyed beans; these were swapped for beans from the new world in the 1500s. As the dish made its way to the U.S., it took on the name pasta fazool, a derivation of the Neapolitan dialect for the dish, pasta e fasule.

While every home cook has their own way of preparing the dish, there are some recognizable regional variations. In Tuscany, some of the beans are pureed to create a thicker soup, while in Piedmont, it's made with fresh pasta. And while the basic version of pasta e fagioli is vegetarian, pancetta is added for flavoring in Bologna, while the Venetians start the broth with pork bone.

