Start With Canned Bean Soup For Shortcut Pasta E Fagioli

There's no shame in taking shortcuts when cooking, especially when you're making weeknight dinners in between a million other tasks on your to-do list. When it comes to making pasta e fagioli (an Italian pasta and bean soup) in particular, feel free to embrace shortcuts. Between the two main ingredients, broth, spices, and canned tomatoes (or tomato paste), this dish is already a champion of pantry staples. And yet, there's an easy way to shorten your ingredient list and simplify your cooking process: by using canned bean soup.

Borlotti or cannellini beans are staples in this dish, so try to find a canned soup that incorporates either of these varieties — although any white bean version should do the trick. Many of these canned soups already incorporate the other veggies you'll find in a pasta e fagioli recipe, like onion, carrots, and celery, so you can skip chopping up these fresh ingredients as well. Some even incorporate the beans and veggies into a tomato-based broth, so you'll have an even more solid foundation for creating your dish. Since several of these ingredients typically come from a can anyway, there's no harm in saving time building off of a premade bean soup.