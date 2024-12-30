What Regions Of The US Call It Soda Vs Pop?

The food world is no stranger to heated colloquial debates. Is the beloved bready Thanksgiving side dish "stuffing" or "dressing"? Do you call 'em "pancakes" or "flapjacks"? And is your favorite cold-cut sando a "sub," a "hoagie," or a "hero"? Luckily, these differences are a matter of vernacular — not a matter of principle, like whether or not a hotdog counts as a sandwich. Today, we're sticking to this relatively low-stakes territory and exploring another linguistic gastronomic debate: Are carbonated soft drinks called "soda" or "pop?" The answer depends on where you live.

Advertisement

If you live in Florida, California, near Milwaukee or St. Louis, or the Northeast, chances are you call it soda. If you live in the West or the Midwest, it's probably pop. Beyond soda and pop, there's also a third outlier: "Coke." To many, if not most foodies in the South, all carbonated soft drinks are universally referred to as coke, regardless of brand (yes, even if they're made by PepsiCo) or flavor.

For those who want to view statistics on which term is more popular in certain parts of the U.S., the website Pop vs. Soda provides visitors with a simple prompt asking for the zip code of their hometown and which term they personally use. Hundreds of thousands of responses have been submitted, and the site charts these responses on a map, crafting a visual representation of the regional variations. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the results speak for themselves, and it's a fairly fizzy divide.

Advertisement