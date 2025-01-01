The Best Way To Reheat Crispy Brussels Sprouts Is Wonderfully Simple
Picture this: You've perfected your roasted Brussels sprouts. You've learned to avoid the most common mistake people make when roasting those sprouts; you cook them quickly at high heat for dreamy, caramelized edges on crisp leaves that surround an earthy, savory center. You've even started riffing on the dish, making roasted Brussels sprouts in sweet, tangy balsamic glaze. You've earned enjoying this veggie at its absolute best, both the first time you make it and the second with any leftovers. The hitch is that without the best reheating method, those leftovers won't have that ideal texture — their crispness turns to less than satisfying mush. So, if you take the time to make delicious Brussels sprouts, it's worth learning how to prepare whatever's left the next day so they're just as tasty.
We've examined the best ways to reheat food in the past, from the air fryer to the grill to the waffle iron. For Brussels sprouts, the secret is to use the same process you did to roast them in the first place: Pop them back in the oven. The only difference is that you'll heat them at a lower temperature this time, so you don't overcook and possibly burn them. Just spread your sprouts out over a baking sheet, making sure to give them enough space. Heat them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes — that's compared to your original roast, which would have been at 400 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes.
How the oven compares to other reheating methods for Brussels sprouts
It might be tempting to pop your Brussels sprouts in the microwave, but it won't save you much time compared to just 10 or so minutes in the oven, and it virtually guarantees soggy results — say goodbye to your beautifully caramelized edges. If for any reason you can't use the oven, the air fryer is a better bet than the microwave. You can even use directions similar to the oven reheating method — arrange them in a single layer and heat them for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, there's the stovetop option, which could be a viable method if you want to introduce different flavors. For instance, you can toss them in olive oil, garlic, onions, and any other spices and seasonings you'd like for a few minutes until they're heated through. In terms of time, effortlessness, and guaranteed crisp, caramelized texture, though, the oven wins every time.
Your leftover Brussels sprouts can last three to five days in the refrigerator if stored properly in an airtight container. Just make sure they haven't developed a slimy feel or foul odor before you try to reheat and eat them. You can shake things up with your leftovers, too — there are plenty of creative ways to use Brussels sprouts, from adding them to veggie skewers to incorporating them into pastas, salads, and egg bakes.