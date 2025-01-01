The Best Way To Reheat Crispy Brussels Sprouts Is Wonderfully Simple

Picture this: You've perfected your roasted Brussels sprouts. You've learned to avoid the most common mistake people make when roasting those sprouts; you cook them quickly at high heat for dreamy, caramelized edges on crisp leaves that surround an earthy, savory center. You've even started riffing on the dish, making roasted Brussels sprouts in sweet, tangy balsamic glaze. You've earned enjoying this veggie at its absolute best, both the first time you make it and the second with any leftovers. The hitch is that without the best reheating method, those leftovers won't have that ideal texture — their crispness turns to less than satisfying mush. So, if you take the time to make delicious Brussels sprouts, it's worth learning how to prepare whatever's left the next day so they're just as tasty.

We've examined the best ways to reheat food in the past, from the air fryer to the grill to the waffle iron. For Brussels sprouts, the secret is to use the same process you did to roast them in the first place: Pop them back in the oven. The only difference is that you'll heat them at a lower temperature this time, so you don't overcook and possibly burn them. Just spread your sprouts out over a baking sheet, making sure to give them enough space. Heat them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes — that's compared to your original roast, which would have been at 400 degrees for about 20 to 25 minutes.