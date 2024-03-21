16 Creative Ways To Use Brussels Sprouts

Versatile vegetables are wonderful to always stock in the fridge or freezer, and Brussels sprouts are certainly one of them. You can bake, fry, grill, roast, boil, steam, mash, and even serve them raw. In addition to their flexibility, Brussels sprouts have nutritional components like protein, fiber, carbohydrates, calcium, potassium, vitamin C, folate, and many other vitamins and minerals that make them a compelling addition to meals and sides. Whether you're seeking bite-size appetizers, main dishes, or even ways to use some of the scraps, there are a lot of fun and creative ways to implement Brussels sprouts in your cooking.

You might be seeking ideas on rejuvenating classic dishes, such as macaroni and cheese or mashed potatoes, or perhaps making pasta or soup with a mishmash of vegetables that you want to use up. We have plenty of inspiration for you, ranging from super simple scrambled eggs to slightly more involved dishes like vegetable stock. Brussels sprouts deserve time in the spotlight, and these dishes allow them to shine bright.