Why You Should Preheat Your Baking Sheet When Roasting Salmon
Salmon ticks all the boxes. It's nutritious, delicious, and, most importantly, quick and easy to prepare. Many home cooks and professional chefs opt to roast salmon in the oven, resulting in juicy, evenly cooked filets with minimal cleanup. The method is pretty foolproof: Simply pick your favorite salmon recipe, preheat the oven, and season the fish before popping it in. However, there's one more simple step that some experts swear by.
According to the cooks at America's Test Kitchen, the best way to roast salmon is on a baking sheet that's already been heated in the oven. This helps the skin brown quickly and stay firm while rendering the fat in the fish, making it juicier and more flavorful. It also ensures even cooking and helps eliminate albumin, that white gunk you sometimes see on cooked salmon, from appearing on the surface.
Temperature tips
Some people keep their ovens at the same temperature throughout cooking when preparing salmon, while others blast the heat at the start and reduce it later. America's Test Kitchen suggests preheating the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with a lined baking sheet inside. Once hot, place the salmon on the sheet, return it to the oven, and turn the temperature down to 275 degrees Fahrenheit.
Lowering the heat is essential for even cooking; it allows the fat to render slowly, preventing the fish from drying out. If you want to roast salmon at a consistent temperature, aim for about 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the filets for approximately 20 minutes, depending on their size. Salmon is done when it reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit and flakes easily with a fork.
Another key tip for perfect salmon is to cook it skin side down, which allows the skin to crisp up while protecting the filet's juicy interior. When prepared properly, the skin should slide right off when the salmon is served, leaving a succulent filet that's sure to impress any dinner guest.