Why You Should Preheat Your Baking Sheet When Roasting Salmon

Some people keep their ovens at the same temperature throughout cooking when preparing salmon, while others blast the heat at the start and reduce it later. America's Test Kitchen suggests preheating the oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with a lined baking sheet inside. Once hot, place the salmon on the sheet, return it to the oven, and turn the temperature down to 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lowering the heat is essential for even cooking; it allows the fat to render slowly, preventing the fish from drying out. If you want to roast salmon at a consistent temperature, aim for about 400 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the filets for approximately 20 minutes, depending on their size. Salmon is done when it reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit and flakes easily with a fork.

Another key tip for perfect salmon is to cook it skin side down, which allows the skin to crisp up while protecting the filet's juicy interior. When prepared properly, the skin should slide right off when the salmon is served, leaving a succulent filet that's sure to impress any dinner guest.

