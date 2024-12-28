The Absolute Best Red Wine To Add To Hot Chocolate For A Boozy Kick

Red wine cocktails like sangria and cozy spiced mulled wines are long-standing favorites. But, adding red wine to hot chocolate is the extravagant boozy dessert drink you've probably never thought of but should definitely try. We've consulted an expert to give you the absolute best red wine pairings for hot chocolate. Amy Racine, beverage director and partner at JF Restaurants, gave Tasting Table plenty of options for wine and chocolate pairings as well as how to incorporate the two into a rich, boozy, hot dessert drink.

"For a red wine hot chocolate, look for a rich red with fruity notes that complement the chocolate," she says. "Think of wines you would want to eat with chocolate; zinfandel, malbec, or syrah can work well. Avoid tannic wines like cabernet sauvignon with chocolate, though, as the tannins can clash with the chocolate."

Zinfandels, malbecs, and syrahs all share tasting notes of plum, cherry, berries, and chocolate. They're full bodied and juicy enough to stand up to the richness and robustness of creamy hot chocolate. You can read more about each red wine variety on our guide.

Chocolate comes from the bitter cacao beans, so sugar and milk bring a sweet and creamy balance to its bitter finish. Tannins are a compound in red wine that come from the same polyphenol family as chocolate. A super tannic wine would thus double up on the bitter flavor to the detriment of the drink as a whole.

