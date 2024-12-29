What's The Difference Between Aromatized And Fortified Wine?

Dionysian foodies and professional-enjoyers, lend us your ears (and your palettes). Today, we're talking about wine, and not just any type of wine — the high-ABV, botanical-loaded elixir made for sucking out the marrow of life. It's thick praise, but not egregious. Wine-lovers have been aromatizing their vino since the ancient foodies infused their ritualistic herbal wines with fruits, berries, and botanicals. Clearly, there's no shortage of artistic romanticism here. So, on a more pedagogical note, what exactly makes aromatized wine different from fortified wine?

Advertisement

The practice of aromatization might have originated in the medicinal realm. Per the lore, herbs were first infused in wine as a vehicle for getting them into the body quickly and in high concentrations (i.e. drinking wine-steeped juniper berries to remedy inflammation). Some folks credit the technique to Ancient Greek scientist Hippocrates. Alternatively, some food historians theorize that wine infusion stemmed from a utilitarian desire to make cheap brews taste better. Either way, the practice has stuck around centuries later and evolved into a viticultural art form.

Fortified wines are spiked with added alcohol, and technically, aromatized wine is a subcategory under the fortified wine umbrella. However, aromatized wine's infused ingredients is the added step that sets them apart from regular fortified wines, which contain no infusions at all. Still, both types are so dimensional that they have even entered the cocktail sphere. Vermouth, for instance, is an aromatized wine that is found in many a cocktail.

Advertisement