The Ultimate Guide To Wine And Turkey Pairing

Aside from luncheon meat, turkey tends to come around just a couple of times a year, served at holiday feasts and gatherings when there's a crowd of people present to consume the large bird. These festive occasions call for great food, great company, and of course, great wine. There are plenty of shortcuts to make holiday dinners less stressful, and you can place yourself in expert hands to simplify the wine selection, too. As a Certified Specialist of Wine, curating balanced and exciting food and wine pairings is part of the joy of mealtimes.

Picking a wine for your turkey dinner can be pretty straightforward if you stick to choosing it based on the color, but when you start considering the nuances it can quickly become overwhelming. I've put together some guidelines to assist you with your holiday meal prep. My advice spans a wide range of wine styles, so you can hone in and find what most appeals to you and your turkey dish. With this foundation, you can walk into a wine shop and ask for what you want, without being restricted to a specific bottle. If you're serving turkey over the holidays or happen to roast a bird over the weekend, here's what you should know when purchasing the wine to pair with it.