An Expert Explains How To Use The Lemon Or Butter Test To Choose Your Wine Pairing

Whether you enjoy wine as your drink of choice at the bar or prefer to sip on a glass with dinner, making a selection can take time and effort. Perhaps you're shopping for a bottle of wine and unsure of what to pick, or maybe you're looking at a restaurant's wine list and trying to narrow it down based on your meal choice. Either way, it can sometimes feel like you need formal wine training to make sense of it all.

I spoke with wine expert and writer Natalie MacLean, who has picked up numerous tips over years of teaching food and wine pairing courses. Her lemon or butter test provides easy advice that will hold up whether you're a complete novice or a burgeoning expert yourself. The basis of this method is straightforward and doesn't require additional training.

When seeking out the perfect wine for a meal, just ask yourself whether the dish would benefit from a squeeze of lemon juice or a pat of butter. These contrasting ingredients bring very different qualities to the table, making them a suitable basis to distinguish between two styles of wine: refreshing and crisp or bold and rich. Follow MacLean's guidance to guarantee an easy way to pick your next pairing.