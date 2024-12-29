An Expert's Advice On Finding Your New Favorite Rosé Bottle

Not much tops that first sip of your favorite crisp rosé. But finding the one? It's not as simple as just stumbling across the only rosé wine you need to pick up at the store. They say that success is a lonely road, but Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants, emphasizes that the process shouldn't be a solo effort. "Shopping for a great bottle can be hard on your own," she says, "So I suggest talking to the experts at your favorite wine shop." With this sociable starting point, it's easy to facilitate the ultimate hack to finding the bottle of your dreams — exploring by region. Enquiring about the region of origin is one of the questions you should always ask when buying wine.

"Provence, France, is renowned for its pale, elegant rosés with delicate fruit flavors," Racine explains. "In contrast, Bandol, also in France, produces more structured, full-bodied rosés with notes of spice and minerality. Tavel, another French region, is known for its dry, crisp rosés with a touch of bitterness. If you venture beyond France, Tuscany in Italy offers vibrant, fruit-driven rosés crafted from the Sangiovese grape." It's not just geography; you're forming a map of tastes. And mapping out a wine-tasting plan becomes far more experiential when you begin to think about the bottles at a deeper level.