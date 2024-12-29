How To Easily Eat And Prepare Water Caltrops

Shoppers at Asian and specialty markets who stumble upon what looks like little wooden carvings of bats may find themselves perplexed — there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to figuring out what exactly they are, or joking that they appear to be tiny demons. Adding to the confusion, some people may be under the impression this "bat nut" is a water chestnut, which it's sometimes mistakenly referred to as. In reality, this is something called a water caltrop, and it's its own distinct ingredient that's worth exploring for the tasty and intriguing texture and flavor it can bring to dishes.

Water caltrops grow mainly in Asia and Europe. They're aquatic nut-like vegetables, with their pods growing in ponds and lakes. Because they have toxins, water caltrops absolutely have to be cooked to be consumed — but once they are, they boast nutritional value with calcium, iron, fiber, zinc, and potassium, and are low in fat. They're starchy with a dry, crumbly texture, like a unique combination of a nut, potato, and shortbread. In terms of their flavor, water caltrops have some chestnut sweetness with a musky, grassy, hay-like quality. Complex on their own, they're a popular street food in Taiwan simply roasted, which is worth a try to get to know their consistency and taste before adding them to recipes. From there, water caltrops can do everything from elevating a winter chicken and veggie stir fry to becoming one of your new favorite types of flours to learn to use.

