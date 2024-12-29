Giada De Laurentiis' Go-To Order From Airport Starbucks
Airport food can be dismally overpriced while leaving much to be desired in the flavor department. With a few key hacks, however, and a little bit of advance planning, you can be noshing on snacks that are tasty and satisfying as you settle into your flight. If you haven't had the foresight to pack a TSA-friendly charcuterie set for the plane, Giada De Laurentiis has her own tips to navigate the culinary world of airport fare before you make your way to the departure gate.
Though De Laurentiis' at-home breakfast routine involves making brown rice with a generous amount of olive oil, she revealed on her Giadzy blog that she looks for oatmeal while traveling. Conveniently, Starbucks sells cups of oatmeal that can be revitalized with hot water. De Laurentiis' will then spruce up a plain bowl of oatmeal with olive oil and salt, and if she can find it, lemon zest. She also carries almonds with her when on the road which can quickly add texture to any warm bowl of grains.
Nourishment for jet-setting foodies
While standing in line at Starbucks, look for packages of jam, nut butters, honey, or dairy butter that you might want to stir into your oatmeal later on. Grab a banana and slice the fruit into your oatmeal cup after hot water has been added. If you can keep your container upright until you're ready to eat, a quick sprinkle of cinnamon or chocolate powder into the takeaway bowl can add extra sweetness without much effort of having to track down other ingredients. Alternatively, borrow inspiration from De Laurentiis' thrifty traveling strategies and pack some of your own favorite treats that you can toss on top of a cup of oatmeal while waiting for boarding to begin.
Though De Laurentiis tends to prefer eating before she gets on the plane, you can discreetly spruce up your Starbucks' oatmeal while sitting in your seat at cruising altitude. Pile trail mix, broken pieces of chocolate, and sprinkles of desiccated coconut onto your oatmeal to make yourself a travel-friendly dish that can help get you to your destination without feeling famished.