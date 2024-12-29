Giada De Laurentiis' Go-To Order From Airport Starbucks

Airport food can be dismally overpriced while leaving much to be desired in the flavor department. With a few key hacks, however, and a little bit of advance planning, you can be noshing on snacks that are tasty and satisfying as you settle into your flight. If you haven't had the foresight to pack a TSA-friendly charcuterie set for the plane, Giada De Laurentiis has her own tips to navigate the culinary world of airport fare before you make your way to the departure gate.

Though De Laurentiis' at-home breakfast routine involves making brown rice with a generous amount of olive oil, she revealed on her Giadzy blog that she looks for oatmeal while traveling. Conveniently, Starbucks sells cups of oatmeal that can be revitalized with hot water. De Laurentiis' will then spruce up a plain bowl of oatmeal with olive oil and salt, and if she can find it, lemon zest. She also carries almonds with her when on the road which can quickly add texture to any warm bowl of grains.