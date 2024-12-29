The Kitchen Appliance TikTok Says Is Better Than Your Nespresso Machine
Coffee at the touch of a button? Sure, that's cool. But the latest buzz on TikTok is promoting an old-school method over a Nespresso machine. As TikTok user tay_093 says, "Sometimes the simpler things in life are much better." And charsteeezy suggests making coffee "as the Romans do."
While this trend doesn't quite go back to ancient Rome, it does hail from Italy — in the form of the traditional stove-top coffee maker known as the moka pot. Designed in 1933 to bring fresh espresso into the home, it not only gets points for European style, but its simple design also gets great results. Just fill the bottom chamber with water and place your coffee grounds in the filter of the top chamber, then fasten the two sections together. When the pot heats up, it creates steam that gently pushes water up to the top. There, it passes through the beans, extracting all of the aromatic compounds and oils that give coffee its rich fragrance and taste without the unpleasant bitter notes that can be released by higher-pressure espresso machines.
Using a moka pot lets you savor the entire process of making coffee
What do people love about their moka pots? It could be the ritual. Grinding the beans, filling and fastening the sections of the pot, and turning on your stove may scratch that itch in a way that a machine you barely have to interact with can't. However, if you're in a rush in the morning, the Nespresso will always have your back.
It's also a tool for purists. Instead of picking out coffee pods with dozens of fun and exotic flavors, moka pot users are limited to whatever beans they have on hand (though expert baristas suggest espresso blends and using a medium-fine grind to extract the best flavor). However, if you want to fill your kichen with the essence of coffee, the moka pot method is a treat.
While this trend is gaining traction among influencers, there's room for multiple kinds of coffee makers in the world. Keep the Nespresso on hand for convenience, but if you have time to step back and enjoy the dolce vita, strongly consider using a moka pot.