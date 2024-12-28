The Foolproof Method For Rolling Tamales With Ease

According to a non-negligible amount of food historians, tamales date back to about 10,000 years ago when they were first created by the Aztecs. Some even claim that this simple yet delicious dish, which typically features a filling of meat or fruit surrounded by ground corn — or masa as it is more widely known – is one of the earliest meals ever created, even before Egyptians started using sourdough in 1500 B.C. Nowadays, making tamales for the holidays, celebrations, or even a big family meal, is a communal event, but it is one that requires quite a bit of skill.

We spoke to Marc Marrone, the executive chef at Arriba Abajo, a rooftop cantina in Austin, Texas, to get his tips on how to perfectly roll out tamale masa. "[The] easiest way at home is to line your tortilla press with plastic, press the masa down into a flat round disk, line the half closest to you with filling, and use the plastic to help roll the tamale away from you and keep tight, remove the plastic and it's ready to wrap in the soaked husk!" he advised.

Anyone lucky enough to have eaten a steaming tamale straight from a street vendor knows how crucial it is to purposely wrap the filling, masa, and corn husk in a neat, little package ripe for devouring. Of course, flavor and stuffing are just as crucial as the structure, and with a few simple tamale-making tips, like the one Chef Marrone shared, you'll be cranking out restaurant-quality tamales in no time.

