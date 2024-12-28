Dry Vs Fresh Udon Noodles: Which Is Better For Your Dishes?

When you go to make a dish with udon noodles, the question of whether to use dry or fresh noodles might cross your mind. While both options work for a variety of dishes, there are many differences between dry and fresh udon noodles to consider. Even when you consider the differences like the texture, you're still left with the decision on which to use. To make it an easier meal, we spoke to Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, for his advice.

"I generally prefer fresh noodles, because they're quicker to cook, but for people who like to follow recipes precisely, dried noodles are often more sympathetic and less prone to overcooking," he said. To put it in perspective, fresh noodles cook in as little as two to three minutes, compared to dry ones, which can take up to 10 minutes. It might not seem like a stark difference, but every minute counts when you need to get a meal on the table. Another benefit to fresh noodles is they obtain that chewy texture you expect in each bite, whereas dry ones become more mushy, especially if overcooked.