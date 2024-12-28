Dry Vs Fresh Udon Noodles: Which Is Better For Your Dishes?
When you go to make a dish with udon noodles, the question of whether to use dry or fresh noodles might cross your mind. While both options work for a variety of dishes, there are many differences between dry and fresh udon noodles to consider. Even when you consider the differences like the texture, you're still left with the decision on which to use. To make it an easier meal, we spoke to Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, for his advice.
"I generally prefer fresh noodles, because they're quicker to cook, but for people who like to follow recipes precisely, dried noodles are often more sympathetic and less prone to overcooking," he said. To put it in perspective, fresh noodles cook in as little as two to three minutes, compared to dry ones, which can take up to 10 minutes. It might not seem like a stark difference, but every minute counts when you need to get a meal on the table. Another benefit to fresh noodles is they obtain that chewy texture you expect in each bite, whereas dry ones become more mushy, especially if overcooked.
Tips to use fresh udon noodles in dishes and recipes to try at home
There's very little prep work to use fresh udon noodles in a variety of recipes. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, then drop the noodles. Allow the water to return to a boil, and cook accordingly, which should only take a couple of minutes. Al dente is the ideal texture, especially if the plan is to add them to a stir fry since there might be a little more cooking involved. Be careful not to cut or break the noodles — because it's considered bad luck in Chinese culture. Don't worry about salting the water or udon either, because the noodles are typically salted and so will the rest of the ingredients in the dish.
Are you ready to try your hand at cooking with fresh udon noodles? Well, we've got a couple of original recipes to try your new skills with. First up is our beef and udon noodle stir fry recipe, which uses 14 ounces of the noodles that are tossed in the wok or pan at the end. Another option is our pork belly curry udon recipe that boils fresh noodles directly in the pot for even less effort and cleanup.