Make Your Regular Brownies Taste Like Tiramisu With 2 Decadent Toppings

Brownies are one of those sweet treats that just make you happy. That oozy, chewy texture that is so satisfying, and the chocolatey deliciousness that leaves you feeling happier after eating one. Then there's tiramisu. The coffee, chocolatey, creamy dessert that also takes you to cloud nine when you indulge in a few delightful bites. So imagine bringing these two epic desserts together. We foresee a little bit of heaven on earth. And takes only the simplest marriage of ingredients to make it happen.

Advertisement

Start with your favorite chocolate brownie recipe — like this one for the ultimate fudgy brownies. Then whip up some mascarpone cream and add a generous layer on top of each brownie. Finish each one off with a dusting of cocoa powder, and voila — creamy brownies that would make angels cry.

You can also go a step further for an even more authentic tiramisu flavor in your brownies and add some espresso powder either to your brownie batter or your mascarpone cream. Whatever your choice, you're looking at about 1 tablespoon of espresso powder in the batter or the cream. If you're really a fan of that rich bitterness that the coffee flavor brings, add the powder to both the batter and the mascarpone cream and you'll have true-to-origin tiramisu brownies!

Advertisement