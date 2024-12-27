Make Your Regular Brownies Taste Like Tiramisu With 2 Decadent Toppings
Brownies are one of those sweet treats that just make you happy. That oozy, chewy texture that is so satisfying, and the chocolatey deliciousness that leaves you feeling happier after eating one. Then there's tiramisu. The coffee, chocolatey, creamy dessert that also takes you to cloud nine when you indulge in a few delightful bites. So imagine bringing these two epic desserts together. We foresee a little bit of heaven on earth. And takes only the simplest marriage of ingredients to make it happen.
Start with your favorite chocolate brownie recipe — like this one for the ultimate fudgy brownies. Then whip up some mascarpone cream and add a generous layer on top of each brownie. Finish each one off with a dusting of cocoa powder, and voila — creamy brownies that would make angels cry.
You can also go a step further for an even more authentic tiramisu flavor in your brownies and add some espresso powder either to your brownie batter or your mascarpone cream. Whatever your choice, you're looking at about 1 tablespoon of espresso powder in the batter or the cream. If you're really a fan of that rich bitterness that the coffee flavor brings, add the powder to both the batter and the mascarpone cream and you'll have true-to-origin tiramisu brownies!
Taking that tiramisu topping to the next level
It doesn't really matter which espresso powder you use — just grab what's available in your pantry. But if you want to get more technical about it, it's recommended that you use a medium to dark roast because of the deeper, more pronounced coffee flavor. Quality always plays a role when baking –- it's the unwritten rule that better quality ingredients result in better baked goods at the end of the day. Good mascarpone tends to be super white and has a smooth, creamy texture and a delicate sweetness and buttery richness on the palate. A good way to see if you have a high-quality espresso is to look at what beans were used – single-origin, medium-dark roast beans yield a fuller, more satisfying flavor.
If that's not enough for you and you're craving even more of a tiramisu kick to your brownies, add 1 tablespoon of dark rum or brandy to the mix (two if you're feeling extra spicy). These are the traditional alcohols mixed into tiramisu. But liqueurs are also a lovely addition, giving your mascarpone cream an added sweetness, and balancing the bitterness of the espresso. Marsala or Madeira wine, Amaretto, Vin Santo, Frangelico, and Sambuca, are great options. Or use a coffee liqueur like Kahlua to enhance the espresso flavor in your tiramisu topping. If you're not a fan of alcohol but still want that added depth of flavor, use an essence instead –- 2 teaspoons of extract equal 1 tablespoon of alcohol.