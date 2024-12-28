The Unexpected Soup Upgrade For An Instantly Better Meal

Soup is more than just food; it's also comfort and warmth all gathered in a steaming hot bowl of broth and veggies. As the temperature drops, it becomes even more of a mealtime essential. With homeliness woven into its very essence, this beloved dish is open to all kinds of personal touches. Almost anything you have sitting in the fridge can be thrown into the pot and simmered to perfection. It doesn't need to be complicated; sometimes, the most delightful upgrades can come from unexpected places. Take stuffing, for example — yes, the holiday side dish you only think about once a year. Not only is it good for bulking up your soup, but it's also the secret to flavors spectacular beyond imagination.

Stuffings, whether homemade or store-bought, all offer a world of gorgeous flavors and textures. Loaded with bread, butter, herbs, and bold spices, they carry a savory richness that can make even the blandest soup exciting. The stuffing does more than just float around in your soup; it absorbs the liquidy broth and breaks down a bit during the cooking process. The result is a velvety consistency that's undoubtedly much more satisfying. Whatever's left that doesn't melt away, helps thicken the overall soup and give it a filling quality — a quick and easy shortcut to turning your simple side soup into a hearty main course.