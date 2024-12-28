Turn Your Sweet Potato Casserole Into Soufflé With One Extra Step

Sweet potato casserole is a fall and winter favorite that you can take in both sweet and savory directions. But did you know you can also upgrade sweet potato casserole by transforming its texture? Sweet potato casseroles bring significant heft to the soft and creamy nature of sweet potato or yam pulp with the addition of cream and other dairy products. However, if you whisk in a few beaten eggs, you can turn your simple sweet potato casserole into a stunning soufflé.

Whipping eggs into your sweet potato casserole recipe creates a fluffy, ultra-creamy texture. Similar to a baked good, start by creaming the sugar and dairy, subsequently whisking the beaten eggs to the mix. Then, place the egg mixture into a large mixing bowl with boiled and drained sweet potatoes to combine. For optimal mixing, use a hand mixer, or you can add your ingredients to a food processor. Another method you could use to create the lightest possible consistency for a sweet potato soufflé is by separating and beating your whites and yolks separately. A common technique for soufflés and mousses, folding in whipped egg yolks is the best way to introduce air into your mixture so it puffs up in the oven. This will involve three extra steps: whipping the egg yolks with your casserole ingredients, whipping the egg whites, then folding your whites into the sweet potatoes.

