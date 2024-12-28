Skip The Butter And Rub This Sweet And Spicy Jelly On Your Corn On The Cob Instead
One of life's simplest but also greatest pleasures is munching on freshly grilled corn on the cob. Even when it's not summer, this special treat still has a way of taking you right back to the season's exhilarating BBQs and backyard party nostalgia. Maybe it's the crisp pop of each kernel as you bite into it, or the messy joy of butter dripping down your fingers. However, butter isn't the only thing qualified for making corn on the cob as marvelous as it is. What if, instead of butter, you slathered it with hot pepper jelly? A uniquely bold flavor explosion, it's all you need for a quick revamp, taking the dish from simply fun to downright irresistible.
Jelly is often known for being sweet, but hot pepper jelly is so much more than that. Instead of fruits, it's made of bell peppers and jalapeño peppers, mixed with vinegar (often apple cider), and of course, sugar and a jelly thickener. This gives it a dynamic interplay of sweet and spicy that perfectly balances between soothing and captivating the taste buds. Slathered over your corn on the cob, its sweet tone melds right into the natural sweetness. Meanwhile, the pepper brings a subtle heat great for sparking up the entire sweet base. This contrast plays right into everything that makes corn on the cob so well-loved: vibrancy, bursting flavors, and a playfulness reminiscent of bright, summer days.
Keep the hot pepper jelly company with various other additions
A hot pepper jelly glaze is a surefire shortcut to greatness for your corn on the cob, but it gets even better when you bring in other ingredients. With inspiration from the renowned grilled Mexican street corn, chili powder, smoked paprika, and Tajín are most welcomed. For a brighter, more tongue-tingling kick, you can also finely chop the chili peppers and sprinkle them on the corn. Don't forget to add a bit of cotija cheese, and seal the deal with fresh cilantro. This winning combination is everchanging, so feel free to swap out the cheese for feta, blue cheese, etc., as well as diversify the herbs choices with basil or mint.
Cream cheese and hot pepper jelly is a phenomenal pairing, so when the two join forces on your corn on the cob, expect only good things. The tangy, sweet, and spicy notes make for a dazzling flavor profile, with a little bit of everything to satisfy the palate. And the sauces? Well, there's a world of potential waiting to be explored. Mix the jelly with your favorite grilled food sauces, whether it's a hot sauce, a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, or a homemade combo of honey mustard for a one-of-a-kind glaze.