The Secret To Cutting Fruit Cake Without It Crumbling Apart

Some of the best holiday dessert recipes include sugar cookies, mince pies, and gingerbread, but few things feel more festive and seasonally specific than fruit cake. Fruit cake has struggled with its reputation — comedians and talk show hosts have been poking fun at it since the 1950s, and it often gets left behind on Christmas dessert tables for other treats. But that's just because people may have tried less-than-stellar examples that were too dry or stodgy. In reality, fruit cake can be a delicious indulgence of moist cake, nuts, and tart dried fruits soaked in rum or brandy for sweetness. It's complex — soft with juicy, chewy bites of apricots, dates, and cherries — and serves up some crunch with those nuts.

But there's one challenge even bigger than overcoming fruit cake's bad rap and convincing friends and family of its tastiness — which is easy once they try it — and that obstacle is cutting the loaf. Take a cake knife or flat-edged knife to fruit cake and go for a simple cut, and you'll end up with a pile of crumbs, nuts, and fruit. Thankfully, there's a solution, so you can serve up beautiful slices instead of jumbled ingredients. Use a thin bread knife with a serrated edge. Slice into the loaf and gently but firmly saw through it back and forth. This cleanly separates a piece, rather than pushing the mix-ins to the bottom and destroying the loaf's structure.