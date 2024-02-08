Julia Child's Foolproof Batter Tip To Prevent Sinking Fruit In Your Cakes

If you've ever made Ina Garten's blueberry breakfast cake only to discover all the blueberries were at the bottom of the cake once you baked it, then you know fruit and cakes can present a true culinary challenge. Those beautiful berries and other fruity elements bursting with sweetness can really sink your end result. That is unless you grab a page from Julia Child's playbook. The American chef schooled in all things French faced the same problem, but she came up with a genius solution.

Child used this trick specifically when she made her berry clafoutis, but it is easily adaptable. To keep fruit from sinking, she would pour a quarter of the cake batter into whatever pan she was using and place it on the stovetop for just a few minutes over low to medium heat — just long enough for the batter to have a slightly congealed skin. From there, you can add your fruit with the rest of the batter and bake. This tried-and-true method creates a layer of cake that impedes the fruit from sinking.