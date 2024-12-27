While there's plenty to know about aioli — like that it can be made by adding garlic to mayo or by whipping smashed garlic into olive oil — the most important takeaway is that aioli has been making everything taste better for centuries. It's rich, creamy, spicy, herby, and tangy, a perfect blend of fat and acid, and it's a must-have for your fridge so you can punch up whatever you're eating, from crudité to seafood. While aioli has been around for hundreds of years, it's only in the last 20 or so that it's become a staple at restaurants and on store shelves, to the point where it can now be tough to choose from the options in grocery stores. To help you find that ideal aioli, we ranked 10 store-bought aioli. In hopes of saving you time and money, allow us to assure you one you can skip: Primal Kitchen Garlic Aioli came in last on our list.

Primal Kitchen prioritizes natural, organic ingredients, so we expect high-quality products. Unfortunately, the garlic aioli under-delivers on flavor. It's a mayonnaise incorporating garlic oil, avocado oil, vinegar, eggs, rosemary extract, sea salt, and lemon extract, which you'd think would yield a complex finish. Instead, the vinegar is too dominant, making the aioli too acidic. The lemon is also too strong, and you lose any garlic character, which should be prominent. There's even a bit of a metallic off-flavor.