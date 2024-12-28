If You Love Garlic Aioli, You Need To Get Your Hands On This Store-Bought Brand
You can always make homemade aioli to dip your fries or spread on a sandwich, but not everyone has the time and energy to make condiments from scratch. Aioli is quite the rich, decadent spread, so you certainly don't want to skimp out and buy a cheap bottle or the wrong variety at the grocery store. Luckily for your next sandwich or onion rings, our writer sought out to find the best in our ranking of the best store-bought garlic aioli so you don't waste cash on the wrong one.
Well, according to our writer Megan Hageman, the best brand out there is Stonewall Kitchen, a Maine-based company. A standout ingredient in Stonewall Kitchen's aioli is roasted garlic — which amps up the flavor according to our ranking. Roasted garlic certainly gives layers of depth and umami to any food, so the elevated take checks out. The taste of the roasted garlic combined with tangy mustard and acidic vinegar offers a balanced bite. The downside might be the cost (a jar goes for $15 on Amazon), but it's worth the higher price tag according to Hageman.
More details about Stonewall Kitchen's roasted garlic aioli
It's all in the ingredients, which is why this Stonewall Kitchen garlic aioli stands out against other brands like Boar's Head and Kraft. In addition to the roasted garlic for the umami essence, it uses homemade mayonnaise (which you can also buy from the company), garlic oil to lean into the main component more, white vinegar for a touch of acidity, and mustard powder among a few other ingredients. The ingredients list is rather short, which is usually a sign of good quality. In fact, the award-winning company uses premium ingredients per its site, so that explains the taste and price.
In addition to our writer's opinion, reviews from other publications agree that it's a top-tier condiment for its rich umami flavor factor. Even on Amazon, it has nearly a five-star review based on over 520 customer ratings. Ready to buy a jar? Use it to dip your air-fryer French fries or beer-battered onion rings. The rich condiment also works on your next batch of roasted root vegetables or on a smash burger instead of plain ketchup or mayonnaise. And as a warning, Primal Kitchen's garlic aioli was rated the worst in our ranking, so you may want to skip that brand when you head to the grocery store.