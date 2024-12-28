If You Love Garlic Aioli, You Need To Get Your Hands On This Store-Bought Brand

You can always make homemade aioli to dip your fries or spread on a sandwich, but not everyone has the time and energy to make condiments from scratch. Aioli is quite the rich, decadent spread, so you certainly don't want to skimp out and buy a cheap bottle or the wrong variety at the grocery store. Luckily for your next sandwich or onion rings, our writer sought out to find the best in our ranking of the best store-bought garlic aioli so you don't waste cash on the wrong one.

Well, according to our writer Megan Hageman, the best brand out there is Stonewall Kitchen, a Maine-based company. A standout ingredient in Stonewall Kitchen's aioli is roasted garlic — which amps up the flavor according to our ranking. Roasted garlic certainly gives layers of depth and umami to any food, so the elevated take checks out. The taste of the roasted garlic combined with tangy mustard and acidic vinegar offers a balanced bite. The downside might be the cost (a jar goes for $15 on Amazon), but it's worth the higher price tag according to Hageman.