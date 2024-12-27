The Complicated Question Of Who Owns Modelo Beer

Interested in the story behind Modelo beer? It's no straightforward tale; ownership of the company is one mad whirlwind. Its roots lay in Tacuba, Mexico, where founders began experimenting with German brewing strategies, launching the first Modelo beer in 1925. Ten years later, the lager impressed Grupo Modelo, who acquired the business and facilitated domestic distribution. Fast-forward to 2012, Grupo Modelo retained ownership in Mexico while it sold rights to AB — who became the official parent company. Still with us? Good, because this is where it gets super complicated.

Just a year later, in 2013, Constellation Brands bought the rights to operate independently in the U.S., meaning it manages the brand separately from AB and focuses on retail across America. Today, ownership is technically divided in three ways: Grupo Modelo in Mexico, Constellation Brands in the U.S., and AB elsewhere. Talk about the power of sharing. This complex network is something to keep in mind next time you see how Modelo is celebrating Día De Los Muertos. It's more of an international effort than you might initially think.