The Complicated Question Of Who Owns Modelo Beer
Interested in the story behind Modelo beer? It's no straightforward tale; ownership of the company is one mad whirlwind. Its roots lay in Tacuba, Mexico, where founders began experimenting with German brewing strategies, launching the first Modelo beer in 1925. Ten years later, the lager impressed Grupo Modelo, who acquired the business and facilitated domestic distribution. Fast-forward to 2012, Grupo Modelo retained ownership in Mexico while it sold rights to AB — who became the official parent company. Still with us? Good, because this is where it gets super complicated.
Just a year later, in 2013, Constellation Brands bought the rights to operate independently in the U.S., meaning it manages the brand separately from AB and focuses on retail across America. Today, ownership is technically divided in three ways: Grupo Modelo in Mexico, Constellation Brands in the U.S., and AB elsewhere. Talk about the power of sharing. This complex network is something to keep in mind next time you see how Modelo is celebrating Día De Los Muertos. It's more of an international effort than you might initially think.
What's the benefit of mixed company ownership?
There are many benefits of such an all-hands-on-deck approach. It's a no-brainer that industry domination is easier when playing doubles — or triples, in Modelo's case. Grupo Modelo receives a large payout and retains ownership in Mexico, while AB taps into an elaborate global distribution network. Granting Constellation Brands a brand license means it runs marketing, distribution, and development in the U.S., spreading the beer's name and reputation throughout America. It's essentially tapping into other big names to boost market reach, launching the beer far and wide.
This fluid approach is vital in the ever-changing industry, especially with the rise of drastic changes like alcohol-free demand, which an expert said is the biggest beer trend you'll see more of in 2025. Whether Modelo has just announced a citrusy new flavor or launched non-alcoholic Corona, it has three separate companies hitting the ground running. The brand really can be in multiple places at once.