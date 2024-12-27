The Absolute Best Cheese Blend For Manicotti

There are many different ingredients that you can use to fill manicotti, but there's always got to be some sort of cheese. Even if you want to fold in herbs and even vegetables, the cheese is the base of the filling that completes the dish. Out of the many different types of cheese available in most supermarkets, there's a blend that offers the right balance of flavor and texture. To find out what that blend for your next batch of manicotti is, we turn to Matthew Cutolo, third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

"Ricotta, mozzarella[,] and good quality Parmigiano," he says. It's exactly the three types of cheeses that are in our classic manicotti recipe so it makes sense to us. Ricotta is the creamy base of the filling that makes it possible to stuff the manicotti. In addition to the texture, the ricotta will offer a fresh flavor to meld the bolder-tasting cheeses. Try to use a ricotta brand that has a stabilizer so it doesn't leak out of the sides. As far as the mozzarella, it will offer a cheesy, tangy profile while the Parmigiano offers a nutty balance to the mixture. As always, use fresh cheese as possible and grate it yourself for the best flavor and texture.