The Absolute Best Cheese Blend For Manicotti
There are many different ingredients that you can use to fill manicotti, but there's always got to be some sort of cheese. Even if you want to fold in herbs and even vegetables, the cheese is the base of the filling that completes the dish. Out of the many different types of cheese available in most supermarkets, there's a blend that offers the right balance of flavor and texture. To find out what that blend for your next batch of manicotti is, we turn to Matthew Cutolo, third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
"Ricotta, mozzarella[,] and good quality Parmigiano," he says. It's exactly the three types of cheeses that are in our classic manicotti recipe so it makes sense to us. Ricotta is the creamy base of the filling that makes it possible to stuff the manicotti. In addition to the texture, the ricotta will offer a fresh flavor to meld the bolder-tasting cheeses. Try to use a ricotta brand that has a stabilizer so it doesn't leak out of the sides. As far as the mozzarella, it will offer a cheesy, tangy profile while the Parmigiano offers a nutty balance to the mixture. As always, use fresh cheese as possible and grate it yourself for the best flavor and texture.
More cheeses and fillings to stuff your manicotti
Ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano might be the best three cheeses to stuff manicotti — but they certainly aren't the only options. First, if you can't find authentic Parmigiano Reggiano, or it's far too pricey, you can use parmesan instead. Cottage cheese can also replace ricotta in the dish, which might be healthier, although expect a tangier flavor and heavier texture. Cream cheese is another option for the base of the filling if you already have it on hand. You can also experiment with other cheeses depending on what's in the fridge, as long as they are varieties that melt well. No matter what cheese you use, fold Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper for heat, or freshly chopped herbs like parsley or basil into the mixture for maximum flavor. And if you can't eat dairy-rich cheese, check out our vegan tofu manicotti recipe.
It's not just cheese, herbs, and seasonings that can elevate manicotti filling. "For the filling[,] you can change it up by adding spinach or meat to the ricotta mixture," says Matthew Cutolo. For the meat, lean ground beef is the ideal option so there isn't too much fat to turn the mixture watery. Sweet or hot Italian sausage crumbled up and cooked in a pan leans into the Italian-American inspiration, and even shredded chicken will add protein to the dish. And so all of this effort doesn't go to waste, here are some tips to make the best manicotti at home.