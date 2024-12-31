Transform Your Stove Into A Versatile French Top With One Extra Appliance

Let's face it: While it can be fun, hosting Christmas is not always an easy feat, especially for those of us with a small kitchen. Without the luxury of a six-burner stove with plenty of oven space, chances are, you'll find yourself scrambling for stovetop space on the big day. Even if you're only cooking for you and your immediate family, a conventional cooktop will present a challenge when juggling various sides and sauces.

In professional kitchens, chefs can skirt around the issue by using a flat top range or a French top burner, which is a flat cooking surface made of cast iron or heavy steel with multiple circular burners that can be adjusted for different heat levels. But as you can already guess, a French top is out of reach for most of us mere mortals. Thankfully, there's one kitchen appliance that can help solve the issue. Placing Baking Steel on the cooktop will create a hot, even surface on which to fit various pots and pans at different temperatures, mimicking the work of a French top. Originally created as an alternative for baking a perfect pizza crust in a conventional oven, a Baking Steel is a flat steel cooking surface that works like a pizza stone but better. Since steel is more conductive than clay, the surface heats up faster, and the heat is also better distributed throughout.

