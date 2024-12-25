The Zesty Ingredient You Need For The Most Tender Pie Crust Ever

Traditional pie dough recipes are as basic as it gets: flour, fat, salt, and water. If you want the tenderest, flakiest pie crust you've ever made, though, you'll want to add one more ingredient. Surprisingly, it's one that's normally reserved for the inside of the pie.

Advertisement

The idea is to substitute lemon juice for a teaspoon of the water you add to your crust. The acid in the juice will keep gluten from forming, so the pastry will stay soft and tender instead of getting tough and chewy. It may also add a little zinginess to the flavor, which is a nice complement to many fruit pies.

Since the amount of liquid you add to pie dough can vary according to the humidity in the air and the moisture content of your flour, it's best to incorporate the lemon juice right after you blend the butter into the flour. Then you can add as little or as much water as you need to help the dough come together, keeping it nice and cold so the butter won't melt before you bake.