A Pink Center Doesn't Necessarily Mean Your Bratwurst Is Undercooked

Whether you're cooking a classic bratwurst, a veal-heavy Kulmbacher bratwurst, a smoky bierwurst, or another one of the many regional varieties of German bratwurst available, you know you can look forward to a tasty bite of sausage with a delightful snap. Assuming you cooked it correctly, that is, and didn't make one of the many mistakes everyone makes with sausages, or worse, undercook your sausage link. You cut into your freshly cooked brats, only to see a pink center. Uh oh, does that mean that you undercooked your bratwursts? Not necessarily.

We spoke with Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, who gave us this expert advice on how to tell if your bratwurst is cooked properly. "The most accurate way to know if your brats are fully cooked is to use a digital meat thermometer," she explains. "Insert it into the end toward the center. The probe should register at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. If you go too far over that, they will dry out." If your probe shows at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit then your bratwurst has been fully cooked and is safe to eat, even if the center still looks a little pink.