2 Key Tips To Remember When Using Avocado In Your Desserts

If you're an avocado fan, then you probably know by now that the tasty green fruit, while most popularly used in guacamole, spread on top of toast, as a sandwich filling, and in a variety of salads, has more uses than just on the savory side of the culinary spectrum. In fact, odd as it may seem (though perhaps not so odd since it's technically a berry, and berries tend to go well with desserts), avocados are a great addition to a number of delectable dessert dishes. Some examples are this spicy chocolate cake with chocolate-avocado buttercream, a vegan avocado chocolate mousse, and these vegan avocado brownies.

However, there are a few key things to know that will help elevate your avocado-based desserts from humdrum to heavenly. According to Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, there are 2 key tips for using avocados in sweet treats. She says, "Pair avocado with strong flavors like chocolate, citrus, or vanilla ..." Her next tip is to "make sure to puree it really well so it blends smoothly into your recipe."