2 Key Tips To Remember When Using Avocado In Your Desserts
If you're an avocado fan, then you probably know by now that the tasty green fruit, while most popularly used in guacamole, spread on top of toast, as a sandwich filling, and in a variety of salads, has more uses than just on the savory side of the culinary spectrum. In fact, odd as it may seem (though perhaps not so odd since it's technically a berry, and berries tend to go well with desserts), avocados are a great addition to a number of delectable dessert dishes. Some examples are this spicy chocolate cake with chocolate-avocado buttercream, a vegan avocado chocolate mousse, and these vegan avocado brownies.
However, there are a few key things to know that will help elevate your avocado-based desserts from humdrum to heavenly. According to Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, there are 2 key tips for using avocados in sweet treats. She says, "Pair avocado with strong flavors like chocolate, citrus, or vanilla ..." Her next tip is to "make sure to puree it really well so it blends smoothly into your recipe."
Tricks of the trade for the tastiest sweet avocado treats
Although avocados have a fairly mild taste, they are not completely tasteless, and their buttery, nutty, and earthy flavor can affect the taste of certain desserts. It's for that reason that avocados work best when paired with strong flavors such as chocolate, citrus, and vanilla — luckily, three popular and common dessert flavors. Avocados work particularly well as a replacement for butter, eggs, shortening, or vegetable oil in brownies, cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and ice cream. They're also good in desserts such as mousse, as their naturally thick consistency offers a rich and velvety texture and delectable mouthfeel.
For the best results, be sure to choose a ripe avocado, as an unripe one can be chalky or too hard and run the risk of separating when blended. Depending on the type of dessert you're making, you're likely to be using a blender or food processor anyway, which will help you achieve the smoothest blend of the avocado possible. Another trick is to push your avocado through a fine-mesh sieve for a silky puree. Either way, a smooth avocado puree will result in a tasty dessert that you'll want to revisit over and over again.