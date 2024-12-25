Do You Need To Parboil Manicotti Before Baking?

If lasagna and stuffed shells had a love child, it would be manicotti. It's one of those Italian dishes you need to try at least once. In the classic manicotti recipe, the long, ribbed pasta tubes are stuffed with a creamy ricotta filling, topped with tomato sauce and cheese, and baked to perfection. But a constant point of debate, much like with lasagna, is whether the pasta should be parboiled before it goes in the oven. Some recipes say yes, other recipes say no — we decided to ask an expert.

Matthew Cutolo is a third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn. "I always cook the pasta in boiling water first until it is softened but still firm to the bite," chef Cutolo told us. You definitely don't want to overcook the pasta, as that will make it harder to fill later in the process and ruin the texture of the final dish. It only takes a few minutes until the manicotti are cooked al dente — a good rule of thumb is to cook them slightly under the recommended time written on the package. "The pasta will finish cooking when it is baked in the oven," Cutolo reassured us.