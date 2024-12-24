The Surprising Pantry Hack For Streak-Free Mirrors

If you're wondering how this even works, we have science to thank for why the potato-based mirror hack is so effective — and whichever 1800s-era homesteader probably discovered the technique in the first place. Potatoes are effective household cleaners (not to mention affordable ones) because they contain oxalic acid, an abrasive chemical that can lift off limescale, rust, and other pesky stains. Oxalic acid transforms the dirty agents on your mirrors into a water-soluble compound called iron oxalate, which can then be spritzed and wiped away with that microfiber cloth. We're telling you, starch is a miracle ingredient.

However, not everyone bothers to wipe off the starchy streaks with water. Instead, some rub the starch onto the mirror with a microfiber cloth, creating a thin, starchy layer that adheres to your mirror. This keeps any moisture from building up and works as an all-natural defogger. Without water condensing on your mirrors, you can avoid the streaks in the first place.

Spuds have many nifty uses to make your house sparkle like it did on day one. You can pour olive oil and sea salt into the bottom of a cast iron skillet and use half of a potato as a sponge to scrub out the rust. Boiled potato water is a great way to shine up your silver, or you can even cut a few slices to reduce eye puffiness. Who knows, you might even invent your own hack. After all, the world is your potato!

