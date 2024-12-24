The Surprising Pantry Hack For Streak-Free Mirrors
Here at Tasting Table, our love of food isn't limited to just eating it. You'd be surprised by how often we head to the pantry to grab ingredients when it comes time to clean the house. There are the classics, of course: vinegar as a degreaser, baking soda to polish up those copper mugs, or a combo of the two to create a non-toxic, all-purpose cleaner. This next tip, however, comes straight out of left field. The next time you try to get rid of oily fingerprints, crusty toothpaste splatters, or stubborn streaks off your mirror, reach for a potato instead.
Yes, you read that right: a starchy, hefty tuber. All you need to do is cut a potato in half — we recommend a russet potato because it produces a great layer of starch, and is easier for gripping purposes. With your potato half, gently wipe the flat side on your dirty mirror. Soon, you'll see big, white, starchy streaks that might make you question the process — don't. Once the mirror is covered in a starchy film, spray it with some water and wipe it dry with a microfiber cloth. Afterward, sigh with satisfaction as you gaze into your clear, sparkling mirror.
Why does the potato-based mirror hack work so well?
If you're wondering how this even works, we have science to thank for why the potato-based mirror hack is so effective — and whichever 1800s-era homesteader probably discovered the technique in the first place. Potatoes are effective household cleaners (not to mention affordable ones) because they contain oxalic acid, an abrasive chemical that can lift off limescale, rust, and other pesky stains. Oxalic acid transforms the dirty agents on your mirrors into a water-soluble compound called iron oxalate, which can then be spritzed and wiped away with that microfiber cloth. We're telling you, starch is a miracle ingredient.
However, not everyone bothers to wipe off the starchy streaks with water. Instead, some rub the starch onto the mirror with a microfiber cloth, creating a thin, starchy layer that adheres to your mirror. This keeps any moisture from building up and works as an all-natural defogger. Without water condensing on your mirrors, you can avoid the streaks in the first place.
Spuds have many nifty uses to make your house sparkle like it did on day one. You can pour olive oil and sea salt into the bottom of a cast iron skillet and use half of a potato as a sponge to scrub out the rust. Boiled potato water is a great way to shine up your silver, or you can even cut a few slices to reduce eye puffiness. Who knows, you might even invent your own hack. After all, the world is your potato!