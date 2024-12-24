12 Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Owned By The Cheesecake Factory

Established over 50 years ago in Los Angeles, California, The Cheesecake Factory is known for its oversized menus and massive slices of cheesecake. Yet there's another side to this well-known brand, and it might surprise you. In addition to the flagship brand serving decadent desserts, The Cheesecake Factory owns a collection of smaller, trendier restaurant chains that many diners don't realize are connected to the brand.

It's a little-known side of the company associated with lavish decor and an extensive menu. In 2019, The Cheesecake Factory quietly expanded its restaurant empire by acquiring Fox Restaurant Concepts, a Phoenix-Arizona-based restaurant group with several unique eatery brands. These restaurants offer a very different dining experience than The Cheesecake Factory's big, bustling atmosphere we all know and love. Instead, they offer diverse meal options and atmosphere, including laidback, hippy-style decor and carefully curated niche menus.

The acquisition of the restaurant brands owned by Fox Restaurant Concepts means The Cheesecake Factory reaches a much wider group of diners across the country, many of whom may not even realize they're visiting a spot owned by the iconic brand. If you've ever enjoyed a rustic Italian meal at North Italia or grabbed a tray of quick gameday eats from Fly Bye, you've visited one of these spots. Here's the lowdown on both, plus another ten restaurants you didn't know are owned by The Cheesecake Factory.

