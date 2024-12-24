12 Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Owned By The Cheesecake Factory
Established over 50 years ago in Los Angeles, California, The Cheesecake Factory is known for its oversized menus and massive slices of cheesecake. Yet there's another side to this well-known brand, and it might surprise you. In addition to the flagship brand serving decadent desserts, The Cheesecake Factory owns a collection of smaller, trendier restaurant chains that many diners don't realize are connected to the brand.
It's a little-known side of the company associated with lavish decor and an extensive menu. In 2019, The Cheesecake Factory quietly expanded its restaurant empire by acquiring Fox Restaurant Concepts, a Phoenix-Arizona-based restaurant group with several unique eatery brands. These restaurants offer a very different dining experience than The Cheesecake Factory's big, bustling atmosphere we all know and love. Instead, they offer diverse meal options and atmosphere, including laidback, hippy-style decor and carefully curated niche menus.
The acquisition of the restaurant brands owned by Fox Restaurant Concepts means The Cheesecake Factory reaches a much wider group of diners across the country, many of whom may not even realize they're visiting a spot owned by the iconic brand. If you've ever enjoyed a rustic Italian meal at North Italia or grabbed a tray of quick gameday eats from Fly Bye, you've visited one of these spots. Here's the lowdown on both, plus another ten restaurants you didn't know are owned by The Cheesecake Factory.
Flower Child
If fresh, wholesome, organic food makes you drool, you're in for a treat at Flower Child. Depending on the location, this Phoenix, Arizona-based restaurant offers dishes such as ginger miso crunch, Mediterranean chicken kabobs, sweet corn, and quinoa. A pretty far cry from the decadent and calorie-laden popular Cheesecake Factory Menu cheesecakes.
Their "Healthy Food for a Healthy World" tagline appeals to restaurant-goers looking to get away from over-processed, chemical-laden ingredients and preservative-heavy dishes. Flower Child's menu caters to followers of vegan, vegetarian and paleo diets. It also offers options for guests restricted to a dairy-free, sugar-free or gluten-free lifestyle. The Cheesecake Factory became the owner of the Flower Child chain as part of the Fox Restaurant Concepts acquisition, which was announced in 2019. As of December, 2024, Flower Child has 39 locations in 13 states, ranging from California to Virginia.
The Green House
If you've been California dreamin' and love the West Coast style and cuisine, you'll love The Green House, a charming California-inspired restaurant based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Choose a table in the cozy bungalow decorated with a seaside cottage style. Or enjoy outdoor dining on the patio.
it may surprise you to discover that The Green House is part of the Cheesecake Factory portfolio. Unlike many other restaurants owned by the well-known restaurant brand, The Green House is not a chain but just one restaurant. It's known for its west-coast themed menu items, which include dishes such as Roasted Sea Bass and Grilled Mahi Tacos. The menu also includes gluten-free items such as Chicken Tortilla Soup and Roasted Salmon.
The Green House also offers a wide selection of alcoholic beverages and signature cocktails with a California spin. Cocktails include a Blood Orange Paloma and a Ginger Fig Fizz. Staying true to the California theme, The Green House's alcoholic beverage options include an exclusive list of California wines fresh from local vineyards.
North Italia
This warm, inviting, family-friendly restaurant chain celebrates the cuisine and lifestyle of northern Italy. It features a hearty, made-from-scratch menu popular with people of all ages. Large facilities offer options for takeout, delivery, and hosting private parties of 14 or more guests. The North Italia restaurant chain is known for its typical Italian fare, which includes pizza, fresh pasta, fish, pork, beef, and chicken entrees.
Diners can choose their dine-in restaurants, takeout or delivery options. Their pizza menu includes seven selections and the opportunity to build your own. They also offer a gluten-free pizza crust or pasta, making this restaurant a good choice for parties, including guests who need to avoid gluten.
North Italia is all about community, sharing, and family; the menu, offering weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert, reflects that. The North Italia menu includes items such as sharing boards for appetizers, freshly made pizzas and even a kids' menu with all the favorites such as spaghetti, cheese pizza and gelato or donut holes for dessert. With 46 locations across the United States, including Texas, Tennessee and Florida, North Italia joined The Cheesecake Factory family during the Fox Restaurant acquisition, adding a sizeable portion of Italian cuisine restaurants to its portfolio.
Fly Bye
Who doesn't love square pizza? When you're in a rush to pick up fast food that's also fresh and tasty, The Cheesecake Factory-owned Fly Bye restaurant could be just what you need. Offering Detroit-styled square pizzas, chicken wings and more game-day style foods, Fly Bye sticks to just a few choice menu items. As the tagline says, "Famous pizza, crispy chicken." Other menu items include mozzarella sticks, garlic bread, fries, hoagies, mac and cheese. If your dinner group includes aspiring healthy eaters, they'll find crispy Brussels sprouts and chopped salads.
Fly Bye differs from many other restaurants owned by The Cheesecake Factory in that it offers only delivery and takeout — you won't find any tables for eat-in dining here. Also, there are only two locations, both in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Like North Italia, The Green House, and Flower Child, Fly Bye was part of the Fox Restaurant purchase.
Culinary Dropout
As its name suggests, the Culinary Dropout restaurant has an edgy vibe, hosting live music and serving a creative pub-style menu. Its signature items include soft pretzels with a provolone fondue and 36-hour slow-braised pork ribs. It offers more than the opportunity to enjoy its "local watering hole" atmosphere with options for catering, takeout, group dining and gift cards. While including typical bar foods such as beer-battered fish and chips, wings and burgers, the menu includes dishes you might not expect from pub-style food. For example, the Denver Colorado Culinary Dropout menu includes Black Truffle Mushroom Pizza and Peking Duck.
The Culinary Dropout is a community-focused smaller restaurant chain that looks for ways to support local initiatives. For example, the Tempe, Arizona, Culinary Dropout location runs a holiday pop-up bar called Bar Blitzen. Running through the end of December, it offers holiday cocktails to raise money for the local Boys & Girls Club. With 14 locations, including Alabama, Arizona, 2 in Georgia and 2 in Texas, The Culinary Dropout is one of the smaller restaurant chains owned by the Cheesecake Factory.
The Henry
Another trendy brand included in the Fox Restaurant Concepts purchase, The Henry is a charming eatery with nine locations, including three in California and two in Arizona, with a Denver location opening soon. The Henry serves a variety of coffees, snacks, lunches, dinners and desserts, with each location offering up a cozy local vibe. With a tagline of "The Neighborhood's Greatest Restaurant," the Henry's brand focuses on being the go-to spot for important family and business events and a community hub. According to the website, the restaurant's being part of the neighborhood is important, and it offers support through programs including gift card donations, hosting benefits nights, and sponsorships.
This restaurant's decor includes an eclectic mix of industrial styles with classic features, with some locations, such as the West Hollywood restaurant also offering patio dining. Whether diners prefer online ordering and pickup, a quick bite or a sit-down dinner, The Henry offers an appealing location for family get-togethers, work lunches, or after-work cocktails. And like its parent brand, diners can choose from an extensive menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free items. The online menu (depending on location) includes breakfast, brunch/weekend brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, cocktails & beer, a kids menu, and seasonal holiday menus, such as New Year's Eve. The wide-ranging menu includes everything from smashed avocado toast for a quick breakfast to braised short ribs for a formal dinner.
Dough Bird
If pizza and chicken are your thing, Dough Bird should be on your radar. First opened in 2017, Dough Bird now has five locations, including two in the Phoenix, AZ area, and one in Tucson, AZ, Nashville, TN, and, most recently, Dallas, TX. At Dough Bird, you'll find both hand-tossed and Detroit-style pizzas, their signature flavorful rotisserie chicken, chicken tenders, and even a chicken bolognese dish. Another of the Fox Restaurants' unique eateries, Dough Bird's atmosphere is casual, friendly, and down-to-earth, with seating styles to suit everyone. For example, visitors to the Dallas, TX, Inwood Village location can dine indoors at booths or tables. Or sit outside at a patio table with an umbrella.
Dough Bird's signature pizza offerings include Roasted Tomato & Artichoke, Black Truffle Mushroom and The Copper Hat, which includes prosciutto, goat cheese, Medjool dates, salted pistachios and arugula. Dough Bird's menu also includes some pretty decadent-sounding desserts, such as butterscotch cake, lemon meringue pie and peanut butter brookies.
Blanco Cocina Cantina
This Cheesecake Factory-owned Mexican food restaurant chain offers fresh food for health-conscious people in a laid-back, casual style. It has fourteen locations across the country, including California, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas, and another eight restaurants in Arizona. According to its website, the Blanco Cocina + Cantina restaurants have a relaxed atmosphere and aim to give their guests an escape from the everyday.
While Mexican food has become more popular worldwide, it doesn't agree with everyone's dietary needs and/or restrictions. At Blanco Cocina + Cantina, diners can choose from a menu that includes something to suit nearly every dietary program. Dishes offer fresh takes on Mexican classics such as chimichangas stuffed with short rib machaca or braised chicken, and tiger shrimp fajitas with black beans or charro beans. Other menu items include Queso Fundido with caramelized Oaxaca cheese, recently-added Green Chili Smash Burgers, nine different tacos, and six versions of enchiladas.
Blanco's cocktails are also worth a mention. The menu features ten different margaritas with names like Daisy Fuente (Blanco tequila, cucumber, lime,) Dodge's Cadillac (casa noble Blanco, Grand Marnier, and Naranja liquor) and The Last Minute Margarita, a seasonal selection to inspire or reward last minute shoppers
Zinburger
It may sound like just another burger joint, but Zinburger takes the whole burger and fries experience to a whole new level. This niche burger chain specializes in gourmet burgers paired with an extensive wine selection. As of December 2024, Zinburger operates six Arizona locations including two in Phoenix, two in Tucson, one in Gilbert and one in Scottsdale.
If you're looking for an upscale burger and fries experience, you'll love Zinburger. The restaurant offers a modern, casual, inviting dining atmosphere suitable for families, groups, and date nights. The menu features an assortment of gourmet burgers, including the Zinburger with manchego cheese and zinfandel braised onions, and the Samburger, which features maplewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and 1000 island dressing.
Recent appetizer menu additions at Zinburger include a Spinach and Artichoke Dip with chips. The signature bowls menu now includes Seared Tuna, items you're unlikely to find at a typical American-style burger place. And if you want to try something other than the usual fries with your burger, try the Double Truffle Fries or the Zucchini Fries.
Zinburger's beverage menu offers something for everyone. You'll find milkshakes galore, including a seasonal Gingerbread Shake and a Salted Caramel and Cookies and Cream shake. You'll also find a curated list of wines, cocktails, and artisan beers to enjoy with your burgers. Local selections include Papago Brewing's Orange Blossom and Huss Brewing's Scottsdale Blonde. Overall, Zinburger appeals to a broad clientele looking for quality burgers in a comfortable and upscale setting.
Grand Luxe Cafe
The Grand Luxe Cafe is another name under the Cheesecake Factory umbrella. It offers a full menu of internally inspired cuisine in an elegant yet relaxed setting. With seven locations, including Nevada, Florida, New Jersey, New York and Texas, the restaurant offers a diverse dining experience that appeals to many guests, including families and professionals who want a more sophisticated experience than an average American restaurant might provide.
With over 175 items, the Grand Luxe's menu reflects its reputation for grandeur and upscale aesthetics. Dishes include Shrimp Scampi, Chicken Parmesan, Miso-Glazed Salmon, Ahi Tuna Tacos, and the always-popular Southwestern Salad. If you're ready to indulge your sweet tooth, you'll love the made-to-order desserts such as Molten Chocolate Cake or Warm Beignets.
Each Grand Luxe Cafe has an on-site bakery to ensure guests enjoy the freshest desserts and baked goods. The Grand Luxe Cafe is a good addition to the Cheesecake Factory's lineup of restaurants because it fills a gap in the portfolio. It offers a high-end experience with an All-American spirit, solidifying its reputation as a quality dining destination.
The Arrogant Butcher
With just one location in Phoenix, Arizona, The Arrogant Butcher stands alone in The Cheesecake Factory stable of restaurants. This local area landmark offers a vibrant atmosphere, attracting everyone from sports fans to theater-goers and local professionals. The restaurant's upscale industrial decor and bustling atmosphere make it popular for pre-game get-togethers, power lunches, or celebratory dinners. The Arrogant Butcher's menu is all about American comfort food but with a twist.
Notable dishes include the Prime Rib French Dip, Fish and Chips, and Crispy Chicken Breast. You'll also find regional favorites such as Shrimp, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya, Pacific Sea Bass, and Barbecue Pulled Pork. In addition, guests can dine on a fresh-cut selection from the Butcher's Box, including Roasted Half Chicken, Slow Roasted Prime Rib, BBQ Short Rib, New York Strip, or Filet Mignon.
Select unique appetizers like the House Made Pretzels with Provolone Fondue and Butcher's Meatballs. The restaurant offers a selection of craft beers and cocktails to complement its menu. The Arrogant Butcher's lively atmosphere and strategic downtown location make it a convenient and appealing spot for Phoenix-area diners and tourists, too.
Olive & Ivy Restaurant Marketplace
Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant owned by The Cheesecake Factory. According to its Instagram account, Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace offers visitors "A little slice of the French Riviera." Featuring sunlit patios and chic interior decor, with just two Phoenix, Arizona locations, these restaurants provide diners with a unique dining experience in an elegant atmosphere. Additionally, they're unlike any of the other brands owned by the Cheesecake Factory, with uniquely crafted menu items for all meals.
The Olive & Ivy menu showcases many flavorful dishes, including seafood options like Sea Scallops, shareable plates such as Lamb Meatballs in Warm Pitas, and freshly baked pastries for brunch. The menu notes various gluten-free and vegetarian items. Signature offerings include Lemon Rosemary Chicken and Truffle Mac'N'Cheese, reflecting their focus on high-quality ingredients and creative preparation.
Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace appeals to guests looking for a good spot to enjoy a quick, healthy breakfast, leisurely brunch or light lunch. However, it's also popular with guests looking for a lively happy hour, dinner and dessert. Its selection of unique cocktails, craft beers and wines and a menu featuring Mediterranean dishes and ingredients make it a good choice for Phoenix area diners.