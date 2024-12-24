The One Non-Dairy Milk You Should Always Skip At Trader Joe's
From the chicken-less mandarin orange morsels to the vegan banana bread and coconut whipped topping, Trader Joe's has long been inclusive to vegan diets — and that includes a wide selection of non-dairy milk alternatives. At Trader Joe's, you can choose from a selection of flavored oat beverages and coffee creamers, organic and unsweetened almond milks, and alternatives made from unique blends of cashews, macadamia nuts, and more. But, if there's one milk alternative from Trader Joe's that you should always skip, it's the organic non-dairy rice beverage that replaced its discontinued rice drink.
In Tasting Table's ranking of 9 non-dairy milk alternatives from Trader Joe's, our taste tester ranked the organic non-dairy rice beverage the worst. While they did point out some positives — the beverage is fortified with calcium and vitamins, and provides a rare nut-free, dairy alternative to those with allergies — the overall consensus was that this rice beverage was better left on the shelf. Despite the original rice drink being a favorite among customers in the past, the non-dairy rice beverage that took its place left our taste tasters underwhelmed. Not only was it un-drinkably sweet, but the texture was one that could only be described as chalky and grainy.
While rice milk isn't every vegan's cup of tea (or milk, in this scenario), Trader Joe's original rice drink seemed to be the exception. But the new cartons are noticeably different, leading customers to reach for something else entirely. If you're smart, you'll do the same.
There are pros to going rice-less with your milk
Trader Joe's announced that it'd be discontinuing its original rice drink over a year ago. While it did bring back a replacement, this new rice beverage doesn't seem to be fulfilling, nor defying, anyone's expectations. But, there are benefits that go beyond the taste when it comes to ditching it — and it should be of interest to anyone who chooses to drink dairy-free alternatives for environmental reasons. As explored in Tasting Table's round-up of alternative milks and their associated sustainability, rice milk is one of the most problematic of all the plant milks out there (and there are a lot).
A 2018 study found that, of all the plant-based milks, rice milk production emitted more greenhouse gasses than any other alternative on the market. Most of that can be handed down to the way that the rice is grown — involving a significant amount of water and creating a breeding ground for methane-producing microbes — leading the grain's cultivation to contribute a significant percentage of the world's methane emissions. While this is bad news if you choose rice milk for allergen reasons, there is a better alternative you can grab from TJ's: oat milk.
While not the best oat milk on the market, all of Trader Joe's oat beverages — flavored or not — ranked higher than the rice milk in our taste tester's ranking. They also happen to be nut-free, and significantly more eco-friendly.