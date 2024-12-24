The One Non-Dairy Milk You Should Always Skip At Trader Joe's

From the chicken-less mandarin orange morsels to the vegan banana bread and coconut whipped topping, Trader Joe's has long been inclusive to vegan diets — and that includes a wide selection of non-dairy milk alternatives. At Trader Joe's, you can choose from a selection of flavored oat beverages and coffee creamers, organic and unsweetened almond milks, and alternatives made from unique blends of cashews, macadamia nuts, and more. But, if there's one milk alternative from Trader Joe's that you should always skip, it's the organic non-dairy rice beverage that replaced its discontinued rice drink.

In Tasting Table's ranking of 9 non-dairy milk alternatives from Trader Joe's, our taste tester ranked the organic non-dairy rice beverage the worst. While they did point out some positives — the beverage is fortified with calcium and vitamins, and provides a rare nut-free, dairy alternative to those with allergies — the overall consensus was that this rice beverage was better left on the shelf. Despite the original rice drink being a favorite among customers in the past, the non-dairy rice beverage that took its place left our taste tasters underwhelmed. Not only was it un-drinkably sweet, but the texture was one that could only be described as chalky and grainy.

While rice milk isn't every vegan's cup of tea (or milk, in this scenario), Trader Joe's original rice drink seemed to be the exception. But the new cartons are noticeably different, leading customers to reach for something else entirely. If you're smart, you'll do the same.

