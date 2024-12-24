The Classic Dessert You Can Reinvent With Stale Glazed Donuts

With its soft, creamy, and warm texture, bread pudding is the ultimate smorgasbord kind of dessert; a way of combining bread, cake, cookies, and other goodies to create something new, sweet, and unique. For a sweet substitute for stale bread, consider incorporating stale glazed donuts. The hardened texture may make them unappealing to eat on their own. But used in bread pudding, stale glazed donuts can be given new life.

Aside from fresh dozen donuts straight from a donut shop, bread pudding with glazed donuts (or another favorite) may be the next best thing. The bread pudding recreates that fresh-from-the-fryer, melt-in-your-mouth texture that makes a fresh donut a real treat. The donuts can be substituted for bread in any recipe and more sweetness — such as Amazon Fresh Baking Chocolate Chips or Hershey's Chocolate Sauce — can be added into the pudding mixture or as a garnish on the finished product.