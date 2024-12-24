The Popular Chocolate Ice Cream Brand You're Better Off Skipping

There's something so deliciously nostalgic about chocolate ice cream. Whether it's the creamy texture or the right notes of chocolatey flavor, something about it can transport you from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to simpler times as a child when you got ice cream during a family outing.

Since most major brands have at least one take on chocolate ice cream, we endeavored to find the best among a ranking of 11 popular brands. While Alden's Organic Double Dutch Chocolate ice cream topped the list, we recommend leaving Madison Brown's chocolate ice cream in the freezer aisle.

Toted as a luxury brand of ice cream, our writers found that Madison Brown comes with too high a cost and too little flavor. It looks like chocolate ice cream (despite its faded color in our review), but the "milk chocolate, with hints of dark chocolate throughout" flavor that it claims to have, was missing and was described by one tester as being "like hot cocoa without enough cocoa."