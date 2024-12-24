3 Easy And Delicious Ways To Cook Frozen Tortellini

Stuffed pasta is always a special treat, and frozen tortellini makes it available at a moment's notice. Most frozen tortellini brands, like these cheese tortellini from Amazon Fresh, offer a few different cooking instructions on the bags to thaw and cook them quickly with minimal effort. The most common way to cook frozen tortellini is by throwing them in a pot of boiling water for a few minutes or by nuking them in the microwave.

Both of these methods are tried-and-true ways to get the job done in under 5 minutes. We even recommend undercooking your frozen tortellini so that it can finish cooking in the sauce you choose to add it to. To that effect, the starchy pasta water used to boil or microwave the tortellini is also a helpful resource to bolster the texture of pasta sauce. If you're willing to think outside of the box, however, there are other easy and delicious ways to cook frozen tortellini that offer more depth of flavor and texture. The instant pot, air fryer, and grill are appliances that can all take frozen tortellini to new heights. Here are the proper ways to cook frozen tortellini using each method.