The Reason Why Your Chocolate Is Stuck To Your Candy Molds

Making molded chocolates looks like it would be easy: Just melt, fill, cool, and release! But like many aspects of chocolate-making, it can be finicky. Miss the mark on any of several key steps by just a tiny bit, and instead of releasing beautiful hearts, flowers, or other shapes, you'll literally be stuck with chocolate in the mold. Let's take a closer look at what could be causing this common mishap.

It all starts with your equipment. Polycarbonate and silicone are popular choices for molds. Polycarbonate cools at a different temperature than the chocolate, so releasing your treats is easier. It also makes the chocolate turn out glossy. Silicone comes in lots of fun shapes and is naturally non-stick, but its soft, bendable form can make it a little trickier to work with, and the results will not be as shiny. Either way, the mold must be completely clean and dry to avoid sticking or creating white blooms on the surface of the chocolate. It's a good idea to run a non-shedding cloth over all the nooks and crannies to absorb any remaining water before you fill them.