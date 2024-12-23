Turkey Eggs Vs Chicken Eggs: How Exactly Are They Different?
For centuries, turkey eggs were all the rage in both Native American and European cuisine. In fact, turkey egg omelets were still on the menu at New York City's famous Delmonico's restaurant in the late 1800s. But today, you'd be hard-pressed to find even one turkey egg at the grocery store, let alone two for an omelet.
Turkey eggs are 50% larger than chicken eggs, and they taste quite similar; although, turkey eggs tend to be richer due to their higher fat content. The real reason that turkey eggs have mostly disappeared from grocery stores and the culinary scene comes down to turkey biology. Chickens begin laying eggs at about five months old and can produce 300 eggs in a single year. Conversely, turkeys don't start laying eggs until they're seven months old, and even then, they produce about one-third less than chickens do.
Turkeys can be three times the size of chickens, as evidenced by the gigantic turkey legs at Disney theme parks. Thus, these enormous birds require more living space and feed. Since turkeys produce far fewer eggs, they're not as profitable as chickens, which means that a turkey farmer will charge $2 to $3 per egg. Why pay those prices when a dozen chicken eggs costs about the same as a single turkey egg on average?
Turkey eggs are more nutritious than chicken eggs
Turkey eggs differ from chicken eggs in several respects. In appearance, they are slightly more pointed at the ends, and their colors range from cream to brown to speckled. Because turkey eggs are larger, they weigh almost double that of chicken eggs, meaning you get more yolk for a classic egg yolk omelet. Nutritionally, turkey eggs contain almost twice as many calories. The same is true concerning their protein, fat, and, unfortunately, cholesterol content as well. Additionally, turkey eggs are chock full of B vitamins, vitamin A, iron, and amino acids.
You might not want to substitute duck eggs for chicken eggs in a recipe, but you probably wouldn't notice much of a difference if you used turkey eggs instead. However, a turkey egg's larger yolk yields a creamier and richer texture, especially when used in the lemony hollandaise sauce for eggs Benedict or a luscious crème anglaise for your dessert. Turkey eggs can occasionally be found at farmers' markets, but if you're sourcing a heritage bird from a local turkey farm for your next holiday meal, that's your best bet to buy and try turkey eggs for yourself.