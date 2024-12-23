Turkey Eggs Vs Chicken Eggs: How Exactly Are They Different?

For centuries, turkey eggs were all the rage in both Native American and European cuisine. In fact, turkey egg omelets were still on the menu at New York City's famous Delmonico's restaurant in the late 1800s. But today, you'd be hard-pressed to find even one turkey egg at the grocery store, let alone two for an omelet.

Advertisement

Turkey eggs are 50% larger than chicken eggs, and they taste quite similar; although, turkey eggs tend to be richer due to their higher fat content. The real reason that turkey eggs have mostly disappeared from grocery stores and the culinary scene comes down to turkey biology. Chickens begin laying eggs at about five months old and can produce 300 eggs in a single year. Conversely, turkeys don't start laying eggs until they're seven months old, and even then, they produce about one-third less than chickens do.

Turkeys can be three times the size of chickens, as evidenced by the gigantic turkey legs at Disney theme parks. Thus, these enormous birds require more living space and feed. Since turkeys produce far fewer eggs, they're not as profitable as chickens, which means that a turkey farmer will charge $2 to $3 per egg. Why pay those prices when a dozen chicken eggs costs about the same as a single turkey egg on average?

Advertisement